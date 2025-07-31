Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Contract Drama, Familiar Face Returns & Harsh Truths?

As July gives way to August, the Toronto Maple Leafs continue to grapple with key questions that will shape the 2025–26 season. The team has made several moves this offseason—some subtle, some symbolic—but the overall mood remains one of cautious uncertainty. The Hockey Writers readers seem to be, for once, more optimistic than the writers and insiders. Still, for every new player brought in or every player signed, there’s a sense that this team is teetering on the edge of both opportunity and instability.

Whether it’s a young player still without a contract, a returning forward hoping to reignite his career, or a fanbase staring into the shadows of a few brutal truths about the team’s competitive window, one thing is clear: the Maple Leafs are at a pivot point.

Here are three News & Rumours updates as the next chapter begins.

Item One: Dakota Joshua Embraces Return to Toronto—and to Coach Craig Berube

One of the Maple Leafs’ more under-the-radar offseason additions, Dakota Joshua, is coming back to where it all began. Drafted by Toronto in 2014 but traded before ever suiting up for the big club, Joshua now returns with unfinished business—and a familiar face behind the bench. Recently, the 29-year-old winger expressed genuine excitement about reuniting with Craig Berube, the coach who gave him his NHL debut with the St. Louis Blues in 2021.

Dakota Joshua, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Joshua described the reunion as a “full circle” moment and praised Berube as both a coach and a person. Their past connection could prove meaningful as Joshua looks to establish himself in Toronto’s bottom six. After overcoming testicular cancer surgery early last season, he’s aiming to find the form that saw him notch 18 goals with Vancouver in 2023–24. Though he managed only 14 points in 57 games last season, Joshua believes that was just a warm-up. He still believes his best hockey is yet to come. With three years remaining on a deal carrying a $3.25 million cap hit, he’s not just a depth experiment—he’s part of the plan.

Item Two: Nicholas Robertson Contract Stalemate Looms as Arbitration Nears

As August approaches, Nicholas Robertson remains the lone NHL player who filed for arbitration this summer without a new contract. The 23-year-old forward, once considered one of the Maple Leafs’ top prospects, had a career-best 15-goal campaign last season in his first full year without American Hockey League (AHL) time. Despite that step forward, Robertson’s place in the lineup remains uncertain, highlighted by his role as a frequent healthy scratch during the 2025 Playoffs.

The current contract impasse echoes last summer, when Robertson requested a trade before ultimately signing a one-year deal worth $875,000. With his arbitration hearing now scheduled for Aug. 3, time is running out for the two sides to avoid another public flashpoint. The Maple Leafs have around $2.93 million in cap space, so money isn’t the issue—it’s fit. Robertson’s offensive talent is evident, but he hasn’t yet locked down a reliable role under Sheldon Keefe or Berube. A trade remains on the table.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Robertson’s situation feels like a quiet showdown. After asking for a trade last summer and being denied, arbitration now gives him a bit of leverage. If the team sees him as a misfit or transient piece, they may have no choice but to trade him—or risk paying more than they’d like for a player they aren’t entirely sold on. For once, Robertson might be holding a few cards of his own. Watch for something to happen soon.

Item Three: Maple Leafs Face Harsh Truths as 2025–26 Season Approaches

As the Maple Leafs gear up for another campaign, for a change, the Maple Leafs are NOT among the betting favourites for the Stanley Cup. The annual optimism has given way to sobering reflection. The once-promising “core” is no longer there. And, with it, the team seems out of contention – at least with the big boys.

While the Stanley Cup window may technically still be open, it’s hanging on rusted hinges. This season doesn’t feel like a run-it-back moment—it feels more like a reckoning. Fans can hope for a surprise, but a few things have to align perfectly.

Matias Maccelli, Arizona Coyotes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

There are three truths fans should keep in mind. First, the Atlantic Division remains brutally competitive. The Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning have stable, high-performing cores and clear team identities, while Toronto lacks both. Second, the Maple Leafs are built on question marks. Too many players—from Joseph Woll’s durability to Matias Maccelli’s upside—come with “if” attached. Third, the franchise sits in a precarious middle ground: not good enough to compete with the elite, not bad enough to rebuild. That’s the NHL’s most dangerous spot.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The next few days could provide clarity—or spark more questions. Robertson’s arbitration hearing may reveal how the team truly values him and whether a parting of ways is on the horizon. Joshua will begin integrating into the roster under Berube, and his early usage could be a telling sign. As training camp nears, eyes will be on how new additions mesh and whether the team’s leadership group can set a firmer tone than in recent years.

But bigger questions loom. Can this roster, as currently built, withstand the pressure of another high-expectation season? Or will the cracks finally widen into something more permanent? The Maple Leafs aren’t out of time yet—but they might be down to their last real shot with this group.