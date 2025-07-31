Winnipeg Jets 2025-26 Roster Projection 2.0: Post Free-Agency Update

The Winnipeg Jets won 56 games and the franchise’s first Presidents’ Trophy last season, but did not play up to their potential enough in the playoffs and fell in the second round to the Dallas Stars.

In early June, we took a first stab at projecting the roster they’d deploy in 2025-26 to follow up the strong 2024-25, but there were a number of question marks due to the 15 unrestricted and restricted free agents (UFAs and RFAs) on the books. Now that free-agent frenzy has passed and every UFA and RFA has either re-signed or gone elsewhere, we can now take a much-more-precise look at how the club’s opening-night roster and lines will look.

Forwards

Kyle Connor – Mark Scheifele – Gabriel Vilardi

Gustav Nyquist – Vladislav Namestnikov – Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter – Adam Lowry – Tanner Pearson

Morgan Barron – Jonathan Toews – Alex Iafallo

Also in the mix: Nikita Chibrikov, Parker Ford, David Gustafsson, Cole Koepke, Brad Lambert

The top line, which combined for 245 points last season, is set as Connor is under contract for one more season, Scheifele for four more, and Vilardi for six more after his July 20 extension.

Josh Morrissey, Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele and Gabriel Vilardi of the Winnipeg Jets celebrate a goal (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

The second line will remain the same up the middle and on the right as Namestnikov signed a two-year extension in February and Perfetti has one year left on a two-year bridge. UFA addition Nyquist is the most-logical player to replace Nikolaj Ehlers, who signed with the Carolina Hurricanes, on the left.

The stalwart third line will be the same on the left and up the middle (after Lowry returns from his offseason surgery, that is) as Niederreiter has two years left on his deal and the captain has one year left on his. UFA newcomer and veteran Pearson is the most-logical player to replace Mason Appleton, who signed with the Detroit Red Wings, on right wing.

Toews, attempting an NHL comeback with his hometown team after missing two seasons due to illness, will likely start the season as fourth-line centre and push Barron back to the wing. Iafallo, who signed a three-year extension in April, should remain the right winger.

There is also the potential for Toews to either swap spots with Namestnikov or to play in Lowry’s place until his return. It’s also possible that Iafallo jumps to the third line and Pearson plays on the fourth.

Chibrikov, Ford, Koepke, Gustafsson, and Lambert will also challenge for bottom-six spots, to be one of the extra forwards, or be among the first Manitoba Moose call-up options.

Defense

Josh Morrissey – Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg – Neal Pionk

Colin Miller – Luke Schenn

Also in the mix: Haydn Fleury, Ville Heinola, Elias Salomonsson, Logan Stanley

The Jets’ longtime and effective top pairing of Morrissey and DeMelo should remain intact next season as they both have three years left on their deals.

The second pairing should remain the same as well: Pionk parlayed his strong contract season into a lucrative six-year extension in April, while Samberg inked a three-year deal on July 30.

The third pairing is where things get a little bit messy as head coach Scott Arniel deployed a lot of different duos there last season. Heinola, Miller, Schenn, and Stanley — who all have one year left on their deals — will all be in the mix for work, as will Fleury, who signed a two-year extension June 29. Miller and Schenn seem to have the inside track for more regular playing time based on experience and Arniel’s playoff deployment, but he likes to use a rotation of sorts in the regular season to keep everyone fresh.

The blue line will be even more crowded if Elias Salomonsson — who had a strong rookie season with the Moose and was named an American Hockey League (AHL) All-Star— shows well in training camp.

Goaltenders

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

No changes here since our 1.0 projection. 2025 Vezina Trophy and Hart Trophy winner Hellebuyck has four more years left on his deal and will continue to get the bulk of the starts, while Comrie has one more year left on his. They are one of the tightest-knit tandems in the entire NHL with great chemistry.

Eric Comrie and Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets (James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports)

The Moose’s young tandem of Domenic DiVincentiis and Thomas Milic need more time to develop in the AHL before they’re in the conversation. They will both be just 22 when next season starts. Winnipeg-born free-agent addition Isaac Poulter will also battle for time between the Moose pipes.