Jets Get Excellent Value in Vilardi Signing

Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff pulled off a tidy bit of work Friday in locking up forward Gabriel Vilardi to a six-year extension worth $7.5 million per year. With the deal, the Jets have locked up a unique talent budding star through the majority of his hoped-for prime years at a very reasonable price.

Vilardi’s Career 2024-25 Paves Way For Payday

Last season — his second with the Jets since being acquired from the Los Angeles Kings in June 2023 as part of the Pierre-Luc Dubois trade — the 25 year old right winger set new career highs in goals (27), assists (34), and points (61) in 71 games and added one goal and three assists in nine playoff games. He played mainly on the first line alongside Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele and they were one of the league’s most productive lines in combining for 245 points.

The career numbers put the restricted free agent in a prime spot for a big raise from the two-year bridge deal worth $3.43 million annually he signed upon being acquired. This time, the question was never whether he’d get a raise, but whether he’d choose to ink long term or opt for something shorter term so he could be a first-time unrestricted free agent quicker.

Josh Morrissey, Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele and Gabriel Vilardi of the Winnipeg Jets celebrate a goal (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

That question has now been answered and head coach Scott Arniel and company now have the security of knowing he’ll be a big part of their core through 2030-31 and age 31. The mid 20s through early 30s are most players’ prime years, and the Jets will hope he continues to blossom and establishes himself as a perennial point-per-game player through the rest of their current competitive window.

Vilardi Has Unique Skillset

The Jets have not had a player quite like Vilardi in 2.0 history, and there perhaps is not another player quite like him in the NHL.

While he is not the fastest skater or a sniper, he is an extremely efficient scorer — almost all his goals come from within a few feet of the net — and has outrageous hands. While he produced 36 points at even strength, it’s on the power play where his unique and heady skillset is on display most prominently.

His wizardry around the net and his puck-handling ability in tight — Adam Lowry said last season Vilardi can stickhandle in a phone booth — make him a huge threat as a “facilitator” from the net-front position and his presence there was key to the team’s league-best 28.90 power-play efficiency last season. He finished with a team-high 12 power-play goals and also had 13 power-play assists.

Vilardi’s New Salary Well Worth It

As The Athletic’s card below shows, Vilardi played at a $9.6 million market value last season, $2.1 million more than his new salary. While no one would ever say someone raking in $7.5 million a year is poor, the deal is right in line with what we projected in January when exploring how much he could command, and it’s a deal that will only look better and better as the salary cap rises from its current $95.5 million all the way to $113.5 million in 2027-28.

Jets get a fantastic deal on Gabriel Vilardi, who has blossomed into a quality first line talent in Winnipeg. pic.twitter.com/ZsB2nx7KeU — dom 📈 (@domluszczyszyn) July 18, 2025

Looking at other players in the 60-to-70 point range last season (Vilardi was on pace for 70 in 82 games) shows just how affordable this deal is. Jonathan Huberdeau (62 points) is making $10.5 million per year, Nikolaj Ehlers and Mika Zibanejad (64 points and 62 points, respectively) are each making $8.5 million, and JT Miller (70 points) is making $8 million.

The one knock against Vilardi has been his historic lack of durability (injuries have dogged him since his junior days.) As the old saying goes, availability is the best ability, and the fact he has not always been very available may have saved Cheveldayoff a few bucks. Last season, Vilardi stayed healthy until March but a “freak” upper-body injury he suffered in late in the month kept him out until Game 5 of the first round versus the St. Louis Blues. He hit the shelf three times in his first season with the Jets, missing 16 games with an MCL sprain, two with an undisclosed lower-body injury, and 15 down the stretch due to an enlarged spleen and undisclosed upper-body injury.

However, the injury history is something the Jets will just have to take as the bitter that comes with the “better.” Vilardi makes the Jets’ top six and top power-play unit better, and he’ll make it better at a good price for the next six seasons.