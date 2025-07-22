Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Cowan Impresses, Pacioretty Waits & Reaves Responds

The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to reshape their roster and identity as the dust settles on a turbulent offseason. With Mitch Marner’s departure behind them, management has used the available cap space to add depth. At the same time, a few lingering questions remain—including whether a veteran forward like Max Pacioretty might return for one more year. At the same time, the organization is keeping an eye on its next wave of talent, as prospects like Easton Cowan show real signs of NHL readiness.

Meanwhile, off-ice narratives haven’t gone away. One surprising flashpoint has been veteran forward Ryan Reaves, whose comments about Marner’s move to Vegas sparked debate. However, not every controversy is as it seems. How players talk with each other is sometimes no one else’s concern. What’s the latest off-base issue surrounding Marner?

Item One: Will Max Pacioretty Return to the Maple Leafs—or Head West?

Pacioretty remains unsigned, and his future is one of the more intriguing question marks left in this summer’s free agency. After finishing last season on a one-year deal with the Maple Leafs, where he posted 13 points in 37 games and followed up with eight points in 11 playoff contests, Pacioretty looked like a potential returnee. Toronto was interested in bringing him back, and Pacioretty was leaning toward another season after initially expressing uncertainty about his playing future.

Max Pacioretty, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

However, that reunion hasn’t materialized—at least not yet. And now, a new team has entered the speculation: the Edmonton Oilers. In a recent column, David Staples of the Edmonton Journal made a case for Edmonton to pursue Pacioretty, calling him a physical version of Corey Perry who could thrive in a playoff-style lineup. Staples was careful to note he had no inside knowledge of mutual interest, but argued that with Edmonton’s loss of Perry, Warren Foegele, and Viktor Arvidsson, Pacioretty could be an ideal fit—especially at a bargain contract (from ‘Big name Toronto winger makes sense to take Corey Perry’s old job on Oilers,’ David Staples, Edmonton Journal, 7/20/25).

That said, geography plays a role. Pacioretty mentioned how difficult last season was for him being away from his family, and Staples ultimately suggested that if Pacioretty does sign somewhere, it’s more likely to be Toronto or Detroit. While Edmonton might offer a hockey fit and a legitimate shot at a Stanley Cup, the pull of the East Coast—and perhaps some unfinished business in Toronto—might keep the veteran closer to home.

Item Two: Easton Cowan Shines as Memorial Cup MVP

Easton Cowan’s impressive junior season ended with a bang, as the Maple Leafs prospect was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2025 Memorial Cup last month. Cowan captured the Stafford Smythe Trophy after notching three goals and four assists in just five tournament games, leading the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) London Knights to a championship win.

Easton Cowan, Ben Danford, and Luke Haymes (The Hockey Writers)

His playoff performance capped off a remarkable year. During the regular season, Cowan tallied 29 goals and 69 points in just 46 games. He elevated his game even further in the OHL playoffs, posting 13 goals and 26 assists for 39 points across 17 games. That stretch solidified his reputation as a high-motor, high-IQ player with strong two-way instincts.

Cowan will now work to crack the Maple Leafs roster in training camp. While he may still start the season with the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies, the 19-year-old’s postseason heroics and rapid development have put him firmly on the NHL radar.

Item Three: Criticism of Ryan Reaves Talking to Marner Is Off the Mark

Reaves only played 84 games for the Maple Leafs, but his connection with Marner ran deeper than most people might have realized. That bond has come under fire lately after Reaves reported that he spoke with Marner about life in Las Vegas before the winger left town. Some hockey pundits were quick to question Reaves’ loyalty to the Maple Leafs. But, in a nutshell, so what? Such criticism is misplaced.

Ryan Reaves, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Marner was nearing free agency and seeking input from someone he trusted. Reaves, who spent four years with the Golden Knights and still lives in Vegas during the offseason, offered a straight-up, personal account of the city. That’s friendship. Reaves said it best: “I’m not gonna steer him wrong… I wasn’t trying to draw him away from Toronto. I was just being honest to one of my boys.” No recruiting pitch, no sabotage—just one player helping another figure out a life decision.

If anything, the fact that this is a story speaks to how intense and emotional the Marner departure has become for Maple Leafs fans. Reaves doesn’t owe the organization silence on his own life experiences just because he had a Toronto contract. There’s no indication he influenced Marner’s decision. What he did offer was support and trust, the kind of teammate connection any locker room should value.

This whole deal seems like a tempest in a teapot, one of those situations where no matter what you do, you’re wrong. As a collective, those of us circling the Maple Leafs wanted Marner gone. He’s gone now—time for all of us to move on.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs still have a few roster decisions to make before training camp begins. Pacioretty’s situation remains worth watching, especially as Toronto balances veteran leadership with the need to give younger players a chance. Cowan’s development could shift that balance further—if he’s ready, someone else may have to make way. And while no one move will define this offseason, each decision adds to the culture shift already underway.

At the same time, stories like the Reaves-Marner friendship remind us that not all Maple Leafs news fits into a simple win/loss column. This team has taken its share of criticism in recent months, but it still features strong relationships, untapped potential, and a growing sense that the next chapter might look a little different—not just on the ice, but off it as well.