Maple Leafs News & Rumours: DNA Change, Knies, Tavares & the Other Tanev

As the Stanley Cup Final made clear again, winning in the playoffs takes more than stars. The Florida Panthers didn’t just ride Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk to victory—they got meaningful contributions from their third and fourth lines, especially in crucial moments. In contrast, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ bottom six combined for just two postseason goals. That stat isn’t just disappointing—it’s damning.

Fan frustration prevails over the team’s repeated misfires when building its depth. Names like Ryan Reaves, David Kämpf, and Calle Järnkrok carried a combined cap hit of around $6 million this season and delivered very little when it mattered most. The path forward for the Maple Leafs seems clear: it’s not just about clearing room by moving on from the Core Four—it’s about using that cap space wisely on the kinds of role players who shift playoff series.

Item One: The DNA Has to Change — But What Does That Mean?

When Brad Treliving arrived, he spoke about changing the team’s DNA. But after a familiar first-round exit, fans wonder if anything has changed. The same issues remain: insufficient grit, physical edge, or playoff urgency. Yes, young players like Matthew Knies and Easton Cowan provide some hope, but from reading the discussions of fans who weigh in on The Hockey Writers posts, it’s clear that they aren’t convinced internal development alone will solve the team’s problem.

Easton Cowan of the London Knights after winning the 2025 Memorial Cup (Photo by Vincent Ethier/CHL)

There’s growing support for real roster turnover. Moving on from veterans like Kämpf, Järnkrok, and even Morgan Rielly has been floated, if doing so helps the Maple Leafs become a more balanced, committed group. Some fans are even open to trading William Nylander, not out of spite, but to bring in the kind of foundational change this team has lacked. The 2025–26 season feels like a tipping point. The window isn’t closed, but it’s no longer wide open.

Item Two: Signing Knies Is a Must — With More Extensions to Follow

One thing fans agree on is that locking up Knies should be a priority. While he’s under contract through next season, a long-term extension sends the right message—that the Maple Leafs are building around young, playoff-ready talent. Knies has already shown the kind of mix—grit, scoring touch, and composure that this roster desperately needs more of.

Beyond Knies, some fans have pointed to pending 2025 unrestricted free agents (UFAs) like Bobby McMann and potential long-term additions like goalie Anthony Stolarz as players who shouldn’t be allowed to walk. There’s also qualified support for bringing back John Tavares—but only if the term and average annual value (AAV) make sense. The idea is to keep continuity where it’s useful, not out of sentiment.

Item Three: The Tavares Question: Extension or Exit?

Extending Tavares might end up being the simplest business the Maple Leafs do this summer. Most assume Tavares wants to stay and would take a pay cut to make it happen. But there’s a real divide among fans. Some believe it’s time to move on, with speculation that he could even finish his career elsewhere, possibly in Ottawa.

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Still, if the team does lose Mitch Marner this offseason—as almost everyone expects—it might be wise to keep Tavares around as a leadership anchor. Losing both core veterans at once would leave a massive void, not just on the ice but in the locker room. Some fans are pushing for Treliving to get ahead of the curve: if change is coming, at least control how it happens.

Item Four: Should the Maple Leafs Target the Other Tanev?

With talk swirling around Chris Tanev’s future, his younger brother Brandon Tanev might be an even more intriguing fit in Toronto. The 33-year-old winger, born in Toronto, has carved out a reputation as one of the NHL’s hardest-working depth players. He split this past season between the Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets, notching 22 points along with 164 hits and 103 blocked shots in 76 games. He did this while averaging under 12 minutes per night.

Tanev’s value isn’t measured in goals. It’s how he forechecks, kills penalties, blocks shots, and plays with relentless energy. Few forwards hit and block at his rate, and even fewer willingly embrace a bottom-six role. He’s also playoff-tested, with 60 postseason games under his belt. If Toronto is serious about reshaping its identity and bottom six, Tanev could be a low-risk, high-character addition on a short-term deal. He wouldn’t need to be a star, just someone who shows up when it counts.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

If there’s one unifying message from the fan base, it’s this: the Maple Leafs can’t keep running it back. Change isn’t just wanted—it’s needed. And it has to go deeper than press conferences or a few flashy trades. It’s time for a roster built to score, survive, and thrive in playoff hockey.

The pressure now sits squarely on general manager Treliving and head coach Craig Berube to deliver more than words. It’s time to build a team that can win something that matters.