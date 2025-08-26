Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Matthews, Cowan & Knies Weigh In

The Toronto Maple Leafs begin their 2025 training camp with a bunch of unknowns and no shortage of storylines. Yet again, Auston Matthews finds himself at the center of attention. And, that’s as it should be. He’s the player the Maple Leafs have built their team around.

With Mitch Marner now in Vegas and new faces competing for Blue & White ice time, the question of who skates beside Matthews becomes huge. At the same time, outside voices are beginning – figuratively – to kick the wounded. Specifically, given last season’s numbers when injured, a poll of the best centres in the NHL put Matthews in the top ten, but barely. It wasn’t that long ago that Matthews came within a single goal of hitting the rarified 70-goal mark.

Related: What’s Really Changed After the Maple Leafs Summer Shakeup?

What makes this moment intriguing is the mix of established stars and hungry newcomers vying for a place in the conversation. Matthews remains the anchor, but prospects like Easton Cowan and rising players like Matthew Knies are not just part of the roster — they’re shaping ideas about what Toronto’s top line could look like. With the balance of skill, chemistry, and depth in play, this fall could be one of the most competitive Maple Leafs camps in recent memory.

Item One: Can Auston Matthews Use a Surprising NHL Ranking as Fuel for the Season Ahead?

When NHL analyst Mike Rupp slotted Matthews ninth among NHL centremen, it raised eyebrows across the league. For most observers, Matthews is not just a top-five pivot but arguably one of the best goal scorers of his generation. To see him placed behind Jack Hughes and Brayden Point — with Rupp even stating he’d take a healthy Hughes over Matthews — was a shock. Matthews himself finished last season with 78 points in 67 games, despite playing through injury, while Hughes managed 70 points in 62 games for the Devils.

Auston Matthews and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The question is whether a ranking like this even matters to Matthews. At his level, motivation can’t just come from outside chatter — it has to come from within. That said, Matthews has always been measured against the game’s best, and a surprising placement like ninth might be the slight that pushes him to prove people wrong. With a full offseason to heal and a commitment that he’ll be “100 percent next season,” the Maple Leafs’ captain enters the year positioned to silence doubts quickly.

Related: Tim Horton: A Legacy of Hockey, Donuts, & Coffee

But there’s another angle here: should Matthews even concern himself with lists like this? For some players, bulletin-board material provides a spark. For a superstar who once scored 69 goals in a single season, chasing validation from rankings might feel like a step backward. The reality is simple: if Matthews is healthy and can push toward another 50-to-60-goal season — and finally deliver in the playoffs — no list will be able to keep him outside the top three where most believe he belongs.

Item Two: What Could Easton Cowan Bring to Auston Matthews on the First Line?

It’s not often that a 20-year-old rookie even gets mentioned as a possible linemate for Matthews, but there’s some chatter around Cowan heading into camp. The 2023 first-rounder has done nothing but dominate junior hockey, piling up MVP awards, championships, and playoff heroics with the London Knights. More than the numbers, it’s Cowan’s motor that stands out — his relentless forecheck, puck-hunting tenacity, and hockey IQ have convinced many that he won’t just make the Maple Leafs roster but could actually push for prime ice time right away.

Easton Cowan, Ben Danford, and Luke Haymes (The Hockey Writers)

If Cowan does land on Matthews’ wing, the fit could be intriguing. Where Marner once provided creativity and vision, Cowan would bring an entirely different kind of support: speed, tenacity, and a knack for winning battles. Is it possible that Cowan’s style could carve out the space Matthews needs to do what he does best — find open ice and finish? In other words, Cowan doesn’t have to be a playmaker on Marner’s level; he has to make Matthews’ job easier.

Related: Los Angeles Kings’ Anze Kopitar: Hall of Fame Worthy?

That’s the gamble worth watching. Can a rookie with no NHL experience immediately keep pace with one of the league’s top centres? It sorta happened that way with Knies. It’s a lot to ask, but the Maple Leafs may decide that Matthews’ game is versatile enough — and Cowan’s energy disruptive enough — that the experiment is worth trying. If it clicks, Toronto could have stumbled onto a new kind of first-line chemistry, one built not on flash but on work ethic and opportunity.

Item Three: If Matthew Knies Had His Way

With Marner now a member of the Vegas Golden Knights, the Maple Leafs are still searching for the right mix on their top line. Knies has a clear opinion: he’d like to see William Nylander slide up alongside him and Matthews. “Willy is pretty dynamic,” Knies shared. “That wouldn’t be a bad thing at all.”

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

On paper, the idea makes sense. Nylander is coming off an 84-point season and has the kind of speed and finishing ability that would give Toronto one of the most dangerous top lines in hockey. The challenge, of course, is that Nylander also has strong chemistry with John Tavares, and moving him up could thin out the second line. It’s a classic depth versus firepower debate — one that Craig Berube and Brad Treliving will have to sort out during camp.

Related: McDavid, Marner, and the 2015 NHL Draft Class That Shaped a Decade

Still, Knies’ confidence is refreshing. The 21-year-old, just signing a six-year, $46.5 million extension, is ready to embrace a bigger role and clearly isn’t shy about sharing his vision for the team. Whether Nylander joins him or not, Knies will be leaned on more heavily with Marner gone, and his willingness to speak up suggests he’s already thinking like a player who belongs at the heart of Toronto’s future.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Training camp will give Berube and his staff a chance to experiment with different looks on the top line, and there will be no shortage of candidates. Matthews remains the constant, but who joins him could set the tone for Toronto’s season. Will the Maple Leafs count on the experience and proven scoring of Nylander, gamble on the raw energy of Cowan, or find a hybrid approach that balances depth and firepower?

What’s clear is that the post-Marner era is going to demand creativity. Matthews has shown that he can elevate those around him, but the organization must decide what kind of linemate best complements his game. That choice won’t just impact the top line — it could ripple down through the roster and shape Toronto’s identity this season.