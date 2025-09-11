Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Robertson’s Fight, Pacioretty’s Fit & Cowan’s Challenge

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ training camp always brings storylines, but this fall feels more scattered. A deeper roster, a new coach with a clear message, and a few veterans still lingering on the market mean jobs are up for grabs. For younger players like Nicholas Robertson and Easton Cowan, the bar has never been higher. And for management, questions remain about whether another veteran presence—perhaps Max Pacioretty—could still round out the mix.

Head coach Craig Berube isn’t in the business of handing out easy answers. His words this summer show a team retooling its depth and identity. Competition is the theme, and every player—from prospects to veterans—will need to earn their spot.

Item One: Robertson’s Future, Berube’s Message, and Team Depth

Robertson enters this season in a familiar position—fighting for his spot. More often than not, training camp has been a showcase for the 23-year-old winger. In the past, he played well but got moved down to the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies, just because he was waiver-exempt.

But that seems like a much different time. This offseason, the question remains whether another strong September will finally be enough to earn him a full-time role. There’s a chance he could play lights out, and he still wouldn’t take a spot. Robertson signed a one-year, $1.825 million contract this summer, but new head coach Craig Berube made it clear that nothing is guaranteed.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

When asked if Robertson could secure a regular roster spot, Berube didn’t sugarcoat things: “There’s a lot of competition at camp… There are jobs available, and again, it’s a competition. You gotta come in and play your ass off and earn a spot.” Robertson has shown flashes of skill in the past, but injuries and inconsistency have always left him just behind the eight ball. This fall could be his most crucial camp yet.

Part of the challenge for Robertson is Toronto’s newfound depth. With Mattias Maccelli, Nicolas Roy, Dakota Joshua, and Michael Pezzetta joining the roster, the bottom six is suddenly crowded. Berube sees that as a strength, not a problem. “I feel like we’re probably a deeper team, bringing in the three guys,” he explained. That depth means Robertson’s path isn’t easy—but it also gives him a chance to prove he belongs in a more competitive environment.

Item Two: Should Toronto Run It Back with Pacioretty?

One name that hasn’t disappeared from the Maple Leafs’ orbit is Pacioretty. At 36, he’s not the 30-goal sniper he once was in Montreal or Vegas, but Toronto saw first-hand last season how valuable he could be in a different role. When healthy, Pacioretty brought a mix of veteran presence, smart two-way play, and a willingness to throw his weight around. His 13 points in 37 games may not jump off the page, but his 104 hits told a different story—he embraced the physical side and gave the Maple Leafs a reliable option deeper in the lineup.

Max Pacioretty, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

That’s what makes the idea of bringing him back so intriguing. Instead of searching for that steadying veteran at the trade deadline, why not lock in Pacioretty now, even on a league-minimum deal? He knows the team, he’s respected in the room, and his ability to play anywhere in the lineup makes him a versatile insurance policy. For a club that has struggled to find the right balance between youth, speed, and grit, Pacioretty fits the bill. Inexpensive contract, not many regular-season minutes. Seems reasonable.

Of course, there’s competition. The Detroit Red Wings and Edmonton Oilers have both been linked to him this summer, and his experience and playoff poise are the kind of attributes those teams also covet. But if the Maple Leafs want to keep building the type of depth head coach Berube has been emphasizing, a low-risk reunion with Pacioretty feels like a move worth making. He might not be a season-long difference-maker, but as he showed in the postseason, he can still tilt games at key moments.

Item Three: Berube “Sorta” Lays Out the Path for Easton Cowan

With Mitch Marner gone, Cowan has a real opportunity to push for a roster spot this fall. The 19-year-old nearly cracked the lineup two years ago, but this time the door looks more open. Still, Berube isn’t making it easy—he’s been clear that Cowan will need to “change” some things to earn his way into the NHL.

Easton Cowan of the London Knights after winning the 2025 Memorial Cup (Photo by Vincent Ethier/CHL)

So what does Berube want changed? He isn’t questioning Cowan’s skill. Instead, he’s asking the young forward to get back to the roots of his game—the relentless forechecking, puck pressure, and defensive responsibility that first made him stand out in junior. Berube put it plainly: Cowan needs to win trust by playing a “north game,” hounding opponents, and proving he can be tough to play against at the pro level. It’s about simplicity, responsibility, and physical competitiveness more than highlight-reel offence.

Digging into Berube’s language, it seemed he pointed to four areas: returning to his forechecking roots, simplifying his game, being harder to play against, and showing defensive responsibility with strong puck management. In other words, he’s not asking Cowan to reinvent himself—but to adapt his toolkit to the NHL standard. The encouraging part? Berube believes Cowan is stronger, bigger, and more prepared after a solid summer of training.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

If there’s a theme in all three items above, it’s competition and depth. Robertson knows he must finally prove his talent can translate into a reliable NHL role. Cowan is being asked to shift his identity to meet pro expectations, not just flash junior scoring ability. And Pacioretty represents a reminder that veterans can still play a stabilizing role when injuries and inexperience inevitably test the roster.

The Maple Leafs under Berube are clearly emphasizing trust, responsibility, and a harder style of play. Whether that comes from young players reshaping their games or veterans filling gaps, the message is the same: this team won’t be built on flash alone. Training camp will reveal who can rise to that challenge.