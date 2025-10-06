Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Roster Takes Shape, Blue Line Settled & Goalie Question

The Toronto Maple Leafs have finally cut down their training camp roster, and the picture for opening night is just about complete. There were no earth-shaking surprises this time around — more a quiet tightening of the roster as Brad Treliving and Craig Berube begin another season together. Still, the moves reveal a great deal about where this team is headed. The defence, once seen as a patchwork group, now looks stable. The forward group is deep, quick, and balanced. And in goal, the picture remains fluid, though not necessarily worrisome.

It’s been a camp full of stories — from Easton Cowan’s poise and Matias Maccelli’s smooth integration, to the steady hand of veterans like Chris Tanev and Oliver Ekman-Larsson. This isn’t a Maple Leafs roster built on flash; it’s built on structure and intention. Each move feels like a piece of a plan that’s been in motion since the moment Berube took the job.

Item One: Waiver Moves Signal a Settled Blue Line

Toronto’s latest wave of cuts — placing Dakota Mermis, Matt Benning, Henry Thrun, and forward Michael Pezzetta on waivers — may not have made headlines. Still, they quietly confirmed what most suspected: the Maple Leafs’ blue line is set. Mermis and Benning, both seasoned pros, will likely report to the Marlies once they clear. They’re the kind of depth players every good team needs — dependable in a pinch but not everyday NHLers.

Dakota Mermis, Toronto Maple Leafs (Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images)

The more intriguing name was Thrun, the 24-year-old defender acquired from the San Jose Sharks over the summer. He’s got size and poise, but he’ll need a bit more polish before cracking a crowded defensive lineup. As for Pezzetta, his gritty, high-energy style might still earn him a look later in the season, but for now, Toronto’s bottom six is too full. Together, these moves underline a key point: the Maple Leafs are confident in their current blue line, and barring injury, they’re ready to roll.

Item Two: Final Roster Takes Shape After Cuts

With the dust settling, Toronto’s projected lineup looks balanced and deep. Up front, the team’s blend of skill and size is as good as it’s been in years. Auston Matthews anchors the centre position with his usual dominance, while John Tavares and William Nylander provide a steady veteran presence down the middle. Around them, a rotating cast of complementary players — Matthew Knies, Matias Maccelli, Bobby McMann, Dakota Joshua, and Nicolas Roy — brings the mix of pace and physicality that Berube’s system thrives on. The inclusion of rookie Easton Cowan is especially telling. It shows that the organization believes in his maturity and defensive reliability at just 19 years old.

On defence, Morgan Rielly and Chris Tanev lead a group that finally looks comfortable in its roles. Jake McCabe and Brandon Carlo give the unit muscle and edge, while Oliver Ekman-Larsson adds the kind of puck movement that should keep breakouts clean. Simon Benoit, meanwhile, continues to grow into a trusted stay-at-home presence, with Philippe Myers rounding out the group as a flexible seventh man.

Philippe Myers, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Between the pipes, Anthony Stolarz looks set to handle the bulk of the early workload. At the same time, the backup spot will go to either young Dennis Hildeby or veteran James Reimer — depending on how the coaching staff wants to balance experience and development.

Item Three: Could Michael DiPietro Be Toronto’s Next Goalie Move?

With the waiver wire heating up, one name has surfaced that could tempt Toronto’s front office: Michael DiPietro. The 26-year-old Windsor native, who was drafted by the Vancouver Canucks but is currently in Boston’s system, has long been seen as a capable goaltender who just hasn’t found the right fit. He’s quick, athletic, and inexpensive — two more years at a modest $812,500 per season — and the kind of player who might thrive in a system that gives him structure and support.

The Maple Leafs have been linked to DiPietro before, and the timing might make sense again. With Joseph Woll still on leave and no firm timeline for his return, Toronto’s goaltending depth chart feels thin. Reimer — steady but past his prime — could use a younger partner to share the load behind Stolarz. A claim on DiPietro would be a low-risk move with potential upside, but there’s a catch.

Washington Capitals forward Bogdan Trineyev loses control of the puck in front of Boston Bruins goaltender Michael DiPietro (Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images)

Once Woll returns, the Maple Leafs would likely have to expose him to waivers again. That means he could end up right back in Boston. Still, for a team trying to balance reliability with long-term depth, it’s a conversation worth having.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs head into the new season with something they haven’t always had — balance. The blue line is experienced and physically sound, the forward group has multiple scoring threats, and the overall structure feels less fragile than in years past. The main question mark remains in the crease. But compared to the drama of previous Octobers, this year’s uncertainty feels manageable — more about fine-tuning than fighting fires.

As the puck drops on the 2025–26 season, this roster looks capable of doing what Toronto fans have long hoped for: playing a complete game, night after night. If the team can stay healthy and establish early chemistry under Berube, the foundation is in place for a strong season. It might not make for splashy headlines, but for once, stability might be what the Maple Leafs need most.