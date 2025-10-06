2 Bruins Bubble Players Who Should See NHL Playing Time This Season

The Boston Bruins are looking to bounce back from a rocky 2024-25 season that saw them finish dead last in the Atlantic Division. While they still have a core centered around David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, and Jeremy Swayman, whether or not they will be successful in the new season will rely heavily on the contributions of younger depth pieces. They struggled offensively last season, and if they hope to turn that around, they will need contributions from players not named Morgan Geekie or Pastrnak.

Among those on the roster bubble who stand out as potential impact players, Matt Poitras and Fabian Lysell are two players who could fill into NHL roles and contribute meaningfully this campaign. Let’s take a look at the roles these two could take on.

Matt Poitras

Poitras made an immediate impact at the NHL level during his rookie season in 2023-24. He went into camp as a long shot to make the roster, but found himself seeing opening night action after an outstanding preseason. Poitras has a high hockey IQ for a young player and showed legitimate top-six potential as a two-way center. He tallied 15 points in 33 games for the Bruins to start that season before being sidelined by a shoulder injury.

Matt Poitras, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Poitras returned last season but struggled at the NHL level, scoring just one goal in 33 games and posting a minus-5 plus/minus during that time, though he dominated at the American Hockey League (AHL) level, with 41 points in 40 games. One major shortage the Bruins faced last season was a lack of playmakers, and at his best, Poitras provides the ability to drive offensive play and create opportunities for himself and his linemates. While he has not played a full NHL season as of yet, the Bruins’ lack of center depth means they absolutely need him to show up for them in 2025-26, even though he will be starting in the AHL.

Fabian Lysell

The Bruins selected Lysell with the 21st overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, and he has been one of the Bruins’ most intriguing prospects since. He has spent the majority of the last three seasons in Providence, save for 12 games at the NHL level in 2024-25, in which he scored once and notched two assists. Lysell is fast, and he has the ability to beat opposing players in one-on-one matchups. If given a chance, he could provide a much-needed spark for the Bruins’ offense as we head into the new season.

Lysell’s challenge has been adapting to the Bruins’ structured, defensively sound style of play at times; his offensive prowess has come at the expense of sound puck management and led to poor defensive positioning. He has likely matured over the past three seasons. He did not look out of place at the NHL level last season during the limited time he was there, and the Bruins need all the help they can get on the offensive side of the puck. With all that in mind, Lysell will likely be given a bigger opportunity this season than he has in the past, and he has the potential to put up double-digit goals for the black and gold in 2025-26.

Potential Impact Players

The Bruins need all the help they can get offensively, and that includes contributions from these two players. While it appears that both of them will begin the season in Providence, it would be surprising if either of them stays there for the entire season. Look for the Bruins to call up one or both of them in the first half of the season, particularly if the team goes through a stretch where their offensive output is subpar.