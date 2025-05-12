Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Woll, Marner, McCabe, Tanev & Kampf

On Mother’s Day, the Toronto Maple Leafs had a golden opportunity to put the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on the ropes. Instead, they delivered one of their flattest efforts of the playoffs, falling 2-0 in Game 4. The loss evens the series at two games apiece and sends the series back to Toronto with momentum now firmly on Florida’s side.

Related: NHL Rumors: Oilers, Stars, Maple Leafs, Panthers

Unlike Game 3, this game wasn’t stolen by lucky bounces. It was a failure of the Maple Leafs’ effort and discipline. They were outshot, outhit, and outworked. Goaltender Joseph Woll was phenomenal, but the players in front of him didn’t show much. Suddenly, the Maple Leafs looked far slower than the Panthers. In Game 3, they were quicker, at least during the first period, than the Panthers all over the ice. The difference was palpable.

Item One: Maple Leafs Goalie Joseph Woll Deserved Better

If there was any silver lining in Sunday’s no-show, it was Woll. After a tough Game 3, the young goalie bounced back with his best postseason performance. He made 35 saves and held the fort while the Maple Leafs were constantly under siege. Florida had four power plays in the first period alone (all of them deserved), and Woll was the only reason Toronto wasn’t blown out early.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Woll was aggressive and composed, but was abandoned by the team. If the Maple Leafs are going to win this series, it could be because of Woll. Last night, he was the only player in Blue & White who put up a consistent playoff-level performance.

Item Two: Mitch Marner and the Maple Leafs Power Play Come Up Empty

Toronto had three power plays in the second period, barely generating one decent look. Mitch Marner was ineffective, making poor reads and looking overwhelmed as the power-play quarterback. He seemed not to be himself, and often lost the puck and had to chase it down. Meanwhile, Auston Matthews couldn’t hit the net even when he had open looks. A good guess would be that he might be nursing an undisclosed upper-body injury.

Related: Remembering Maple Leafs Tough Guy Jim Dorey

The Panthers ramped up their physicality last night. The officiating seemed to miss some questionable non-calls on Marner, especially. That included two uncalled headshots. That had to be frustrating, but was it a cause for his lack of execution? The Maple Leafs’ top players were supposed to be the difference-makers. So far, they’re not.

Item Three: Is a Maple Leafs Roster Shake-Up Needed?

At what point does head coach Craig Berube make changes? Bobby McMann has been invisible on the score sheet. Steven Lorentz’s game has toned down. While there will likely be some desire to reintroduce Nicholas Robertson into the lineup to help the sputtering depth scoring, a better option might be to bring David Kampf back into the fray. His defensive presence might help ward off the buzzing Panthers’ power play.

Morgan Rielly and David Kampf, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Give Berube credit. He’s stayed loyal to his lineup, but Game 4 might have been a breaking point. A shutout means that the Maple Leafs got nothing from their bottom six and nothing from anyone else. Injecting some urgency will be the buzzword. However, more than that, this team needs offence. But, from where?

Item Four: McCabe’s Rough Night, Blue Line Breakdown

Jake McCabe had a tough game. He was caught out of position on both Florida goals—stick-fighting behind the net on the first and sliding past Sam Bennett on the second. His decision-making under pressure was shaky, and his defensive reads late in the game proved costly. He’s usually better. Can he bounce back?

Related: Despite Consecutive Losses, Maple Leafs Have a Rock in Joseph Woll

Meanwhile, Chris Tanev continues to absorb punishment shift after shift. He’s taken more hits than any player in these playoffs, and it’s starting to show. The Panthers are targeting him. But Toronto hasn’t returned the favour. After the Maple Leafs lost their 3-1 lead in Game 3, they haven’t worn down Florida’s defence the same way. That’s making a difference in the play all over the ice.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Game 5 is Wednesday night in Toronto. The series is tied, but it feels like the Panthers have taken control. If the Maple Leafs want to flip the script, they’ll need more than Woll standing on his head. It’s time for the stars to lead, the team’s depth to show some urgency, and Berube to consider a shake-up. Perhaps the fight for the Atlantic Division title will turn the tide.

This series still needs to be won. For the Maple Leafs, home ice can make a difference. But another game like last night could spell disaster for Toronto. This is not the time to lay eggs in the postseason’s biggest games.