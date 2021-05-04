Maple Leafs’ Foligno Injured In Loss to Canadiens [Video]

Toronto Maple Leafs’ newcomer forward Nick Foligno was injured during Monday’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens. During the second period, as he pulled up short in front of Canadiens’ goalie Jake Allen, it looked as if he tweaked “something.” Foligno headed to the Maple Leafs’ locker room in apparent discomfort and didn’t return for the remainder of the game. The only news we have is that the injury is “upper-body” related.

Sheldon Keefe Had No News About Foligno’s Status After the Game

When he spoke to the media immediately after the game last night, coach Keefe had no further information about Foligno’s injury. Thus far this morning, I’ve seen no further updates. The last word was that further news should be expected about Foligno’s status before this Thursday’s second game of the current Canadiens’ series. The two teams will meet again on Saturday.

Maple Leafs forward Nick Foligno (upper body) will not return to tonight’s game in Montreal. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) May 4, 2021

Foligno’s Time with the Maple Leafs

The 33-year-old Sudbury, Ontario, native was brought to the Maple Leafs just prior to the trade deadline from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for a first-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft and a fourth-round selection in 2022. In the four games Foligno has played since joining his new Maple Leafs’ teammates, he’s registered four assists.

Nick Foligno, Morgan Rielly and Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

Head coach Sheldon Keefe has used Foligno on the team’s top line partnered with the high-scoring duo of Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. Zach Hyman, the usual third partner on that line, is out with a knee sprain himself and has only begun skating in practice. Because Hyman is projected to miss a few more days, should Foligno not be able to play on Thursday it will be interesting to see who Matthews and Marner’s new line-mate will be.