Maple Leafs’ Nick Robertson Linked to Sharks

Yesterday, news surfaced in a report from Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects suggesting that the Toronto Maple Leafs are shopping forward Nick Robertson. In his report, he mentioned the San Jose Sharks are one of the teams interested.

Robertson signed a one-year, $1.8 million contract extension on Aug. 2, 2025, but with the emergence of Easton Cowan, his days in Toronto look numbered. If the Maple Leafs decide he is not a viable long-term piece, then a trade is the best route. A team like the Sharks makes sense, where he could fit in with a young core and potentially get more playing time than he does in Toronto.

Robertson is a Name to Watch

According to Robinson, “Hearing multiple Western Conference teams have shown interest in the Leafs winger, including San Jose.” It makes sense that he is generating buzz. It is no secret he is going to be the odd man out, so teams have likely kept a close eye on him. Aside from the Sharks, the Chicago Blackhawks, Utah Mammoth, Nashville Predators, and Edmonton Oilers all make sense as potential suitors.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Robertson, 24, has shown he can score at the NHL level. Last season, he had 15 goals and seven assists for 22 points in 69 games while averaging 12:00 of ice time (TOI). In 2023-24, he had 14 goals and 13 assists for 27 points in 56 games while averaging 11:23 TOI. If he could play closer to 15:00 per game over an 82-game season, he could push toward 25 goals, which would be a strong addition to a team needing scoring. Even better, the asking price may simply be a draft pick in return.

Maple Leafs and Sharks Have Connected on Trades in the Past

Max Miller of Sharks Hockey Digest caught up with former Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves to ask his thoughts on Robertson.

“He’s really skilled. He’s got an unbelievable shot [and] could put the puck in the net,” Reaves said. “He finds ways to score. Every time he came into the lineup, he found a way to score. Good little player.”

Over the last year, the Maple Leafs and Sharks have connected on two trades that helped Toronto out of a jam.

Last season, they traded Timothy Liljegren to the Sharks to clear his cap hit. The Leafs received Matt Benning, a 2025 3rd-round pick, and a 2026 6th-round pick. Then this past offseason, they moved Reaves to San Jose to again clear salary and open a roster spot. Toronto received defenseman Henry Thrun in return.

Ryan Reaves, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Now, with two trades done, could there be a third on the horizon?

It feels possible, although Robinson did not say more than the Sharks being interested. The fit is obvious. San Jose is a young, rebuilding team that needs more scoring and they have the assets to make a deal. It would not be surprising to see these two clubs connect for a third trade in less than 12 months.

After the Maple Leafs address the Robertson situation, their focus will shift to the rest of the forward group. Right now, David Kampf, Calle Jarnkrok, and Michael Pezzetta are practicing on a “fifth line” in camp. Realistically, they only need one extra forward, maybe two. That likely puts Kampf as the next candidate to be moved after Robertson. At this point, it no longer seems like a matter of “if” but “when” these trades happen with just a week to go before the rosters need to be set for the 2025-26 season