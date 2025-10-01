Reinbacher’s Injury Raises Real Concerns for the Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens entered this season with a fairly clear plan for David Reinbacher. The 2023 fifth-overall pick was unlikely to crack the NHL roster, but the organization envisioned him playing big minutes with the team’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, Laval Rocket, developing at his own pace while being heavily relied upon at both ends of the ice.

That plan has already taken a hit, and his latest injury, a broken metacarpal suffered against the Toronto Maple Leafs during preaseason competition that will cost him four weeks, is a real concern.

Expectations for Reinbacher in 2025-26

The 2025-26 campaign was meant to be a turning point for Reinbacher. After being drafted, he had to deal with a turbulent year in Switzerland, where his Kloten team struggled, limiting his ability to showcase his growth. Last season, he made the full switch to Laval, but injuries and inconsistent playing time prevented him from putting together a long stretch of high-level play.

David Reinbacher, Montreal Canadiens

This year, the Canadiens planned to finally stabilize his development. Reinbacher was supposed to slot into the Rocket’s top pairing and play heavy minutes. More importantly, he was expected to play every situation: five-on-five, penalty kill, and maybe even earn some power-play time. That kind of responsibility can turn a good prospect into an NHL-ready defenseman.

Injuries Complicate Reinbacher’s Timeline

Reinbacher’s calling card is his poise, mobility, and defensive reliability, traits that need repetition and game reps more than anything else, especially for young defensemen. Every time he misses extended time with an injury, that developmental cycle resets.

It’s not simply about conditioning or rust; it’s about the accumulation of experience. Reading the play at AHL speed, handling opposing forechecks, and learning when to join the rush are all skills honed over games. Miss those games, and his progression is stunted.

For the Canadiens, who see Reinbacher as a cornerstone of their future blue line alongside Lane Hutson, Kaiden Guhle, and Noah Dobson, these delays are not catastrophic, but they add weight to the importance of the next two seasons. Missing chunks of time now risks pushing his NHL arrival further back than planned.

This Season is Crucial for Reinbacher

Some might argue that Reinbacher’s injury is not a big deal since he wasn’t going to start in Montreal anyway. While that’s true, the Canadiens’ development system relies heavily on Laval as a proving ground. Prospects who excel with the Rocket typically put themselves in a position to earn NHL call-ups when injuries strike or when roster spots open up. Missing time now reduces his chance of building confidence, working through mistakes, and showing the Canadiens he is progressing on schedule.

Canadiens’ Expectations

Being drafted fifth overall comes with a spotlight. Reinbacher has already dealt with criticism from some corners of the fan base who expected the Canadiens to take a flashy forward in the 2023 Draft. Every setback, fair or not, gets magnified.

For Reinbacher to shake that narrative, he needs playing time and visible growth. Fans and management alike need to see him evolve from a raw but promising defenseman into a player who looks like he will anchor Montreal’s defence for years. Injuries rob him of that opportunity, leaving question marks instead of answers. The longer those question marks linger, the louder the doubts become.

Canadiens Must Handle Reinbacher Injury Carefully

Rushing Reinbacher back from injury would be counterproductive, but so would letting him sit too long and lose rhythm. The key will be for the Canadiens to balance caution with urgency, ensuring that once he’s healthy, he gets right into heavy minutes with the Rocket.

If things go smoothly, there’s still time for Reinbacher to salvage the year and use it as a stepping stone toward NHL readiness in 2026-27. But the concern is real: defensemen develop through repetition, and every game missed is an opportunity lost. For a player projected to be part of the Canadiens’ long-term core, that’s a risk the organization cannot ignore.

Reinbacher’s injury may not be catastrophic in isolation, but it strikes at a critical juncture in his development. Instead, he faces yet another setback that delays his progress and feeds uncertainty about his timeline. The Canadiens have invested heavily in a patient, structured rebuild. Reinbacher is a pillar of that blueprint, and for it to work, he needs to play, and play a lot. That’s why his injury is more than just a small concern. It’s a reminder of how fragile development paths can be, and how essential every single game is for a young defenseman trying to make his mark.