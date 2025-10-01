NHL Rumors: Oilers Trade for Ingram, Demidov Injury, Hughes Signs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers have acquired Connor Ingram from the Utah Mammoth in a trade. Why a trade versus waivers? Meanwhile, the New Jersey Devils have signed defenseman Luke Hughes to a monster extension. There is an update on Ivan Demidov after he was slashed in a game between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators. Finally, what is the latest on a Luka Reichel trade out of Chicago?

Oilers Trade for Connor Ingram

After letting him pass through waivers, the Edmonton Oilers acquired Connor Ingram in a trade on Wednesday. Following criticism from fans after the organization’s decision not to claim the netminder for free, it became clear why the Oilers took this route, given the salary retention involved in the deal.

Connor Ingram, Utah Hockey Club (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

First, Utah is retaining $800K of the $1.95 million salary owed to Ingram this season. Similarly, picking up Ingram after he had already cleared waivers allowed him to start with the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL without any further waiver requirements. He is eligible to pass freely for 30 days or 10 games.

It is safe to assume the Oilers had eyes on Ingram prior to him being placed on waivers, but were only willing to take him if it worked for their salary cap, which this trade does.

Devils Sign Luke Hughes To 7-Year Extension

The New Jersey Devils signed Luke Hughes to a seven-year contract extension on Wednesday. The two sides were at an impasse in their negotiations over terms, but the Devils finally found an offer that the defenseman was willing to sign.

Pierre LeBrun of TSN noted, “Both sides had a breakthrough in talks late last night. New Jersey gave a couple of new offers to Hughes’ camp on Monday. Neither were accepted. But another offer late Tuesday night did the trick.”

It is believed that Hughes was focused on a six-year deal and it wasn’t until the Devils came up to seven years and a $9 million AAV, that Hughes was ready to get the extension finalized.

Demidov OK After Nasty Slash

Montreal Canadiens head coach Marty St. Louis was asked if he was worried about Ivan Demidov after the young star took a slash in the nasty game between the Habs and Ottawa Senators. He responded, “Not right now. He’s still being evaluated, so not right now.”

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported afterward that there is “no long-term injury concern” for the 19-year-old winger, which means the Canadiens potentially dodged a catastrophic bullet early in preseason.

Marco D’Amico of RG media posted, “The expectation is that Ivan Demidov doesn’t have a serious injury, but the Habs will play it with caution. Not likely to play Saturday and give his wrist time to heal in time for next week’s season opener against Toronto. If he does play Saturday, then it’s gravy.”

Blackhawks Looking at Lukas Reichel Trade

According to Frank Seravalli of Bleacher Report, the Chicago Blackhawks are “working on a deal” that could see forward Lukas Reichel moved ahead of the season, and when the Blackhawks have to finalize their 223-man roster.

Seravalli notes that fans will likely be disappointed in the return if Riechel is moved, as the package coming back isn’t likely to be more than a mid- to late-round draft pick.

There is some speculation that the Oilers might be interested in Reichel, considering him a potential inexpensive reclamation project. Mark Spector tweeted, “Lukas Reichel will draw interest – for sure in EDM. GM Bowman drafted him in CHI, and now needs to get younger in EDM.”

