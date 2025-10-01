Oilers News & Rumours: Tomasek, Regula, McDavid, Kaprizov, Reichel

It is finally October, which means the new season is upon us, and teams are finalizing their rosters as they hope to make deep postseason runs, including the Edmonton Oilers, who are trying to win their first championship since 1990.

Related: “No Term”: McDavid’s Words Have Oilers Fans Speculating

In this edition of Oilers News & Rumours, we look at some praise for newcomer David Tomasek, the possibility of Alec Regula making the opening night roster, the possibility of Kirill Kaprizov’s new contract having an impact on Connor McDavid’s extension discussions, and some speculation surrounding Chicago Blackhawks’ forward Lukas Reichel.

Tomasek, Philp, and Others Could Start 2025-26 Season on Roster

Most of the Oilers’ top-end players are already locked into place, but there is some competition for lesser roles heading into the new campaign. A recent tweet from Bob Stauffer indicates there could be some surprises on the team come opening night.

Can forsee a scenario where the @EdmontonOilers carry Matt Savoie, Isaac Howard, David Tomasek, Noah Philp and Alec Regula on their opening day roster.

EDM needs internal growth and development from those players and for that matter Vasily Podkolzin and Ty Emberson as well. — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) September 28, 2025

Matthew Savoie is the Oilers’ top prospect who is widely rumoured to be starting the season in a top-six role. Isaac Howard, who was acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning this offseason, is expected to get a look in the bottom six to start the season, but his lacklustre play has some fans wondering if he should start the season in the American Hockey League (AHL).

According to Stauffer, forwards David Tomasek and Noah Philp, as well as defender Alec Regula, could start the season on the roster as well, which could come as a bit of a surprise, but with Zach Hyman out with an injury, the team has to find some other options, and they have some flexibility. Regula has impressed in a big way, Philp has proven to be worthy of a long look up the middle, and Tomasek has been one of the most impressive forwards in training camp.

Noah Philp, Edmonton Oilers (Sergei Belski-Imagn Images)

He did mention that Vasily Podkolzin and Ty Emberson would need to elevate as well, but they have both looked solid in the practices and games they’ve skated, and time will tell what the team actually looks like come opening night.

Kaprizov’s Monster Extension Could Complicate McDavid Contract

On Tuesday (Sept. 30), the Minnesota Wild announced that they had signed forward Kirill Kaprizov to a monster eight-year extension with a $17 million annual cap hit, making it the richest contract in NHL history. With that deal being signed, things could get a little complicated for the Oilers and Connor McDavid.

There have been rumours that McDavid and the Oilers have been considering a short-term deal around $16 million annually, but nothing has been set in stone. With Kaprizov, who is a top-10 player in the NHL but hasn’t been able to produce at the level McDavid has, could shake things up.

McDavid will likely be the highest-paid player in the league on his next deal, as was expected to begin with, but with that being said, the new deal for Kaprizov will change things. McDavid could still take a “team-friendly” deal on his next contract, but there is no doubt that this deal will change the way the two sides move forward with a potential extension.

They could look to have a contract with deferred money, but the deadline to complete one before it is banned by the NHL in the new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) is October 6th, so the two sides would have to get something done quickly if that is the route they choose to go. Either way, this complicates things.

Oilers Linked to Lukas Reichel?

In recent days, the Oilers have been linked to Blackhawks’ forward Lukas Reichel, who has needed a fresh start for a while.

Lukas Reichel will draw interest – for sure in EDM. GM Bowman drafted him in CHI, and now needs to get younger in EDM.

Reichel is soft, and likely not the Top 6 center CHI hoped he'd be.

Needs a fresh start – like Podkolzin – in a place where he's not seen as a 1st rd'er. — Mark Spector🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@SportsnetSpec) September 30, 2025

There is no deal imminent by any means, but it seems like the Oilers have checked in on what it would cost to acquire Reichel. With a fresh start, he could prove to be a valuable asset.

In 169 games, Reichel has scored 20 goals and added 34 assists for 54 points. Last season, he scored eight goals and added 14 assists for 22 points through 70 games.

He is German, just like superstar forward Leon Draisaitl, which could create some comfort for Reichel. As well, he could get a look in the top six with Hyman out until November, but time will tell if a deal gets done.

As the 2025-26 season approaches, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.