Devils’ Luke Hughes Next Contract: Long-Term Commitment or Bridge Deal?

The New Jersey Devils have many important decisions looming over the next few seasons, but few are bigger than what comes next for Luke Hughes. Fans are anxiously awaiting news that the 22-year-old restricted free agent has signed a contract extension, but as training camp approaches, there is still no progress to report.

Hughes has established himself as an elite blueliner, playing heavy minutes while showcasing his skating ability and offensive instincts. With his entry-level contract expiring, two potential outcomes are circulating. Do the Devils sign him long-term, or do they pursue a bridge deal?

The Case for a Long-Term Deal for Hughes

We know that Luke Hughes wants to stay in New Jersey. General manager Tom Fitzgerald said in July, “He wants to be a Devil long term—just like his brother (Jack).” Jack Hughes, one of the team’s star forwards, said during the NHL Player Media Tour that the contract will “eventually get done” and he’s not worried about Luke leaving New Jersey or the Devils organization.

There was a report from NJ.com’s Ryan Novozinsky, who stated that Luke is likely strategically waiting to sign a five-year contract that would make him an unrestricted free agent in 2030, along with his brother, when they could hit the open market together. Jack responded to the report, remarking that it was “probably a shot in the dark.”

He went on to say, “Of course, just from the outside, like anyone at any bar talking hockey can be like: ‘I’m sure the Hughes brothers want their contracts to match up.’ For sure. But then there’s so many things that come into play: money, the term, and the money’s always changing. I don’t think (a five-year deal for Luke) is a make-or-break thing. Luke is his own guy.”

That said, locking up Luke for the maximum eight years would make sense. Like his brother (who signed an eight-year, $8 million AAV contract) in 2021, ensuring that Hughes remains a Devil for as long as possible would be ideal for the organization. He has quickly established himself as one of the league’s premier young defensemen, showing steady growth in both responsibility and production.

In his first two full seasons, he posted 47 and 44 points, while averaging roughly 21 minutes per game. His rookie campaign in 2023-24 made him a Calder Trophy finalist and a spot on the NHL All-Rookie Team. Since then, he’s continued to round out his game, using his 6-foot-2, 198-pound frame more effectively on the defensive side – highlighted by 60 blocked shots last season.

His value will only increase in the coming years, so committing to him now could mean a $7-8 million contract, versus a more costly $10-11 million one later on. Additionally, with Jack, Jesper Bratt and Timo Meier already under long-term control, securing the younger Hughes would help keep the Devils’ foundational pieces intact.

While his ceiling is high, there are still risks associated with a major financial commitment, particularly since the Devils have limited cap space, with an estimated $6 million available. So, conversations from the summer continue: who on the Devils’ roster must be moved to free up the necessary cap space to lock up Hughes long-term?

The Case for a Bridge Deal for Hughes

On the other hand, a three-year bridge deal has its own appeal — both strategically and financially. With the Devils already managing several big-money contracts, a shorter-term agreement would keep his cap hit more manageable now. Projections place a three-year extension around $5.75 million annually— a number that fits within New Jersey’s current cap structure and provides valuable breathing room for the front office.

Also important to note is the timeline of the Hughes brothers, including Quinn, who captains the Vancouver Canucks. Quinn is set to become a free agent in 2027, which could align with signing Luke to an extension come 2028 (when his hypothetical three-year contract would expire), and could open the door to the possibility of a Hughes family reunion in New Jersey, should Quinn opt not to re-sign with the Canucks.

Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks and Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils (Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports)

There have been numerous rumours and discussions surrounding the three brothers playing together, and Jack decisively said he’d “love to play with Quinn at some point.” So, a bridge deal would give Luke more flexibility to explore the option to play with his two older brothers, if it were to happen.

Hughes’ Contract Will Impact Devils’ Future

There’s no easy answer here. Obviously, Devils fans want to keep both Hughes brothers for as long as possible, but multiple factors go into contract negotiations. While a long-term deal offers more certainty and strengthens the Devils’ core, a shorter bridge deal keeps short-term flexibility and a more manageable contract given their current cap situation.

What’s evident is that Luke Hughes has made a name for himself, separate from his brothers, as an up-and-coming cornerstone player in his own right. He is a dynamic defenseman, and however the Devils structure his next deal will undoubtedly impact the future of the organization.