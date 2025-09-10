7 Maple Leafs to Watch at 2025 Prospect Showdown

The Toronto Maple Leafs revealed a 26-man roster, comprised of 15 forwards, nine defenders, and two goaltenders, for the 2025 Prospect Showdown on Tuesday (Sept. 9). The Maple Leafs will face two teams in the tournament, which will take place at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. The first matchup will be against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, Sept. 13, at 1:00 p.m. EST, and the second contest will be against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday, Sept. 14, at 3:00 p.m. EST. The Winnipeg Jets will also participate in the tournament, but don’t have a game scheduled versus the Maple Leafs.

While Toronto’s prospect pool isn’t deep with potential top-six talent, the team has some intriguing players to monitor at the Showdown:

Easton Cowan, C/W, Selected in Round 1 of 2023 (No. 28 Overall)

Easton Cowan will garner most of the attention from the Maple Leafs side at the tournament. Unlike most prospects in the organization, he has top-six upside at the NHL level. He is also responsible defensively while playing a physical and agitating style. He accounted for 29 goals and 69 points in 46 games with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in 2024-25 before adding 13 markers and a league-leading 39 points in 17 playoff outings. His play helped the Knights capture the OHL championship. He also earned the Stafford Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the 2025 Memorial Cup in June after recording three tallies and four assists in five matches.

Related: How the Maple Leafs Will Deploy Easton Cowan This Season

The 20-year-old forward could make a great first impression at the Showdown before battling for a roster spot with the Maple Leafs in training camp. There’s a good chance that he begins the 2025-26 campaign in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Toronto Marlies. Still, it would be great for his confidence if he had a dominant showing at the tournament.

Ben Danford, D, Selected in Round 1 of 2024 (No. 31 Overall)

In his first season as captain of the OHL’s Oshawa Generals, Ben Danford chipped in five goals and 25 points across 61 regular-season contests in 2024-25. He added two goals and three helpers in 21 playoff games. He has size, standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 194 pounds, and plays with plenty of pace while taking away space from his opponents. He is known for being a reliable, mobile, defensive-minded blueliner.

He took part in the 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase and will be in the running for a roster spot with Canada for the 2026 World Junior Championship in Minnesota. The 19-year-old isn’t eligible to play in the AHL yet, so he will probably return to the OHL for the 2025-26 campaign.

Jacob Quillan C/LW, Undrafted

Jacob Quillan played his first full season in the AHL in 2024-25, collecting 18 goals and 37 points in 67 appearances. He bounced back nicely after a sluggish start with the Marlies, earning 15 points in 20 games to conclude the regular season. However, he didn’t get on the scoresheet in two playoff contests.

Jacob Quillan, Toronto Marlies (Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose)

He made his NHL debut with the Maple Leafs on Jan. 25 against the Senators, contributing one hit in only 5:21 of ice time. His strong finish to 2024-25 and his versatility should continue to serve him well this season. After being utilized in all situations during his college career at Quinnipiac University, he could take on a larger role with the Marlies in 2025-26. If he continues to trend in the right direction, he should be in the mix for another promotion to the NHL.

Miroslav Holinka, C/W, Selected in Round 5 of 2024 (151st Overall)

Miroslav Holinka registered 19 goals and 45 points in 47 appearances with the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League (WHL) in the 2024-25 campaign. He was a consistent presence on the scoresheet while showcasing creativity with the puck and a capacity to play a two-way game.

Holinka served as a top-six centre for the Oil Kings and for Czechia in the 2024 World Junior Championship. The 19-year-old forward will likely start the 2025-26 campaign with the Marlies in the AHL, but he could become an NHL option down the line if he continues to sharpen his all-around skills.

Noah Chadwick, D, Selected in Round 6 of 2023 (185th Overall)

Noah Chadwick was a WHL (East) First All-Star Team member in 2024-25 after generating 13 goals and 40 assists in 66 games as the captain of the Lethbridge Hurricanes. He added seven markers and 14 points in 16 playoff outings. He put his outstanding puck-movement skills to good use while surpassing the 50-point plateau in consecutive seasons.

The 20-year-old rearguard will join the Marlies this season and could become a call-up option for the Maple Leafs if his defensive game continues to progress. He has been a pleasant surprise since his draft year, and it will be interesting to see how he does in his rookie season as a pro.

Luke Haymes, C/LW, Undrafted

Despite being limited to only 22 appearances due to injury, Luke Haymes produced 12 goals and 18 points for Dartmouth College in 2024-25. He was a highly sought-after free agent and ultimately chose to sign a two-year contract with the Maple Leafs. After joining the Marlies on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the season, he made a splash by contributing two goals and six points in nine appearances. However, he didn’t earn a point in two playoff outings.

His work ethic and defensive instincts will make him a compelling prospect to monitor in the AHL this campaign. He also possesses excellent shooting skills, which could make him a key contributor. The 22-year-old forward could make his NHL debut with the Maple Leafs in 2025-26, as his skill set is well-suited for the top level.

Artur Akhtyamov, G, Selected in Round 4 of 2020 (106th Overall)

Artur Akhtyamov posted a record of 11-8-7 with three shutouts, a 2.81 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage across 26 appearances with the Marlies in 2024-25. He was impressive from the start, winning four straight outings to begin his AHL career. In his first three contests, he stopped 80 of the 83 shots he faced. However, he battled consistency issues afterward, and a lower-body injury in January certainly didn’t help.

He will compete with Dennis Hildeby for playing time in the AHL this campaign. The 23-year-old Akhtyamov displayed plenty of composure between the pipes, showcasing his quick reflexes and puck-moving ability. He should get more opportunities to play in 2025-26 and could make his NHL debut at some point this season.

Youth Will Be Served

It’s a shame that Tinus-Luc Koblar, a second-rounder from 2025, and Victor Johansson, a fourth-round pick from 2024, won’t be among the participants for the Maple Leafs in the 2025 Prospect Showdown. They are both preparing for their respective seasons in Sweden. Still, there is a considerable amount of talent on hand for the tournament, highlighted by top prospects Cowan and Danford. There will also be a great deal of potential Marlies on hand, preparing to battle for roster spots just like members of the Maple Leafs will be doing soon when training camp opens.

Due to a lack of picks in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, creating a competitive space and developing the organization’s prospects this season is integral. If they prove to be NHL-calibre players, it will improve the roster, whether they eventually become long-term fits with the Maple Leafs or are utilized as trade components.



