Oilers Reportedly Kicking Tires on Blackhawks’ Lukas Reichel

As the 2025-26 season inches closer, starting in just under a week, the Edmonton Oilers have been trying to finalize their roster as they try to finally win their first Stanley Cup since 1990 after coming up short in the Stanley Cup Final for two straight seasons. In recent days, they have been linked to Chicago Blackhawks’ forward Lukas Reichel, and it’s believed they have kicked tires on his availability.

Reichel, who is 23 years old, has 169 NHL games under his belt, where he has scored 20 goals and added 34 assists for 54 points. Last season, he scored eight goals and added 14 assists for 22 points through 70 games.

According to trusted pundit Jim Matheson, who echoed several other reports that circulated on social media recently, the Oilers have kicked tires on what the asking price for him would be.

As tweeted yesterday Oilers are kicking tires on German-born F Lukas Reichel in Chi. He was Bowman first round pick in 2020 when Hawks GM. He liked his skill. Current regime not so much As they say, he badly needs change of scenery. Now where he fits here at $1.2m is debatable — Jim Matheson (@jimmathesonnhl) October 1, 2025

After acquiring Connor Ingram, it is clear the Oilers are willing to make moves to fill out their depth chart and improve their lineup, and Reichel could be a high-risk, high-reward project that proves to be a valuable asset if he gains some confidence with a new team.

As mentioned by Matheson, fitting Reichel’s salary in could be tough and it may likely lead to someone like Mattias Janmark being traded elsewhere in a separate deal, but at bare minimum, the Oilers have checked in.

Where Would Reichel Fit?

It’s tough to see a world where Reichel fits into the top-six forward group right away, but it’s possible he gets a look at some point alongside fellow German forward Leon Draisaitl at some point. If it is a low cost acquisition, the Oilers could utilize him as a depth forward who plays in their bottom six and competes for a spot in the lineup every game. If he is able to bounce back, his opportunities will grow.

Lukas Reichel, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

The reality is, Reichel needs a fresh start. His analytics have never looked great, but it doesn’t help that he lacks confidence and hasn’t looked close to what he was once expected to be. Before the 2024-25 season, he was arguably one of the least effective forwards in the NHL.

Lukas Reichel, extended 2x$1.2M by CHI, is a speedy young winger who had a very difficult first full season in the NHL after a promising stint in 2022-23. Will get another shot at it next year. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/8OSK2S7giU — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) May 7, 2024

There are some serious holes in his game that will need to be fixed if he wants to stick around in the NHL, whether it be with the Oilers, the Blackhawks, or any other team that takes advantage of a low-cost project player. This would likely be his last shot at becoming a full-time NHL player, and while his raw skill is really strong, he needs to fine-tune the other parts of his game if he wants to establish himself as an effective player.

It seems inevitable he will be traded, and time will tell if the Oilers get a deal done, or if another team picks him up.

As the 2025-26 season approaches, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.