Maple Leafs’ Optimism Comes From Depth, Defense & Determination

With the preseason officially over, the Toronto Maple Leafs have shown promising signs that should have fans excited for what lies ahead. While preseason results aren’t always a reliable indicator of regular-season success, the team demonstrated growth in areas that could position them as a legitimate contender this season.

In this post, I will offer seven reasons Maple Leafs fans should feel optimistic heading into the 2024-25 season.

Reason 1. The Chemistry Between Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner

Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner have long been one of the most dynamic duos in the NHL, and the preseason showed they haven’t missed a beat. In last night’s (Oct. 5) 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings, their innate understanding of each other’s game was undeniable, and their chemistry was displayed. They created offense with precision and speed.

Related: Robertson Has Clearly Earned a Maple Leafs’ Roster Spot

With Matthews’ lethal shot and Marner’s playmaking brilliance, this partnership should continue to drive the Maple Leafs’ offense. Once again, they’ll be an offensive powerhouse this season.

Reason 2. Craig Berube’s System Promotes Grit and Playoff-Style Hockey

The Maple Leafs are showing signs of embracing a grittier, more playoff-ready style under new head coach Craig Berube. Known for his no-nonsense, hard-nosed approach to hockey, Berube’s influence is already evident in Toronto’s play. The team has adopted a more physical, aggressive forecheck, focusing on getting to the dirty areas of the ice and creating traffic in front of the net. This type of “blue-collar” hockey is the kind that often pays off in the playoffs, making the team a more formidable opponent in tight, grind-it-out games.

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving, CEO Keith Pelley, Head Coach Craig Berube, and President Brendan Shanahan (R.J. Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

One surprise about Berube is that he doesn’t seem to be the ogre his reputation forewarned. Maybe that’s still to come.

Reason 3. Lane Lambert’s Aggressive Penalty Kill

The Maple Leafs’ penalty kill looked sharp in the preseason, thanks to the new system implemented by assistant coach Lane Lambert. The Maple Leafs have adopted a high-pressure approach, forcing opponents to make quick decisions and preventing them from sitting comfortably in the offensive zone. This aggressive penalty kill disrupts power plays, making it difficult for the opposition to get quality scoring chances.

Related: Oilers’ Current Options Better Than Available Maple Leafs’ D-Man

The Red Wings scored with the man advantage last night, but it was more of an unstoppable deflection than a problem with setup or philosophy. If this system holds up during the regular season, the Maple Leafs could significantly improve their special teams performance, which could be a game-changer in tight contests.

Reason 4. Special Teams Are Clicking

Beyond just the penalty kill, the Maple Leafs power play was firing on all cylinders in the preseason. With Matthews leading the charge last night, the Maple Leafs’ man-advantage unit scored twice on four tries. The pressure was lethal, and the group converted opportunities with precision.

Special teams can often be the difference between winning and losing in the NHL, and if the Maple Leafs’ power play continues to hum along like it did in the preseason, they’ll be a tough team to beat. A strong power play combined with an effective penalty kill gives the team a significant edge in close games.

Reason 5. Improved Defense and Identity Formation

One of the biggest surprises during the preseason was the Maple Leafs’ improved defensive play – especially as carried out by the youngsters and the team’s depth players. While Toronto is traditionally known for its high-powered offense, the team focused more on its 200-foot game this preseason, emphasizing limiting scoring chances and controlling the puck.

Related: Maple Leafs Are a Better Team After Offseason Moves

With the addition of big-bodied defensemen like Philippe Myers, the Maple Leafs are showing they can play a more rugged, defensive style. This shift toward a stronger defense will help them compete against the NHL’s top teams, especially in the postseason when defensive depth becomes crucial.

Reason 6. Roster Depth and Healthy Competition

The competition for roster spots is fierce, and that’s a good sign for the Maple Leafs. Players like Nicholas Robertson impressed during camp, making a solid case for a place in the middle-six with his five-goal performance. The depth the team is building on both forward and defense means they’ll have more flexibility throughout the season to rotate players and keep the lineup fresh. This depth, particularly on defense, can be the difference between making a deep playoff run and bowing out early, as injuries are inevitable during an 82-game season.

Reason 7. Emergence of a Reliable Fourth Line

The Maple Leafs’ fourth line has the potential to become a crucial component of the team’s success this season. With veterans like David Kämpf and Ryan Reaves bringing a mix of defensive reliability and physicality, this line could catalyze game momentum. Steven Lorentz looks like he adds something to the mix, and fans should expect him to be signed soon. His teammates seem to appreciate him.

David Kampf, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The fourth line might not be relied upon for heavy scoring, but their role in wearing down opponents, killing penalties, and playing solid defense will make them a necessary part of the team’s overall success. A reliable fourth line is essential for a team with playoff aspirations, and the Maple Leafs appear to have the right pieces in place.

The Maple Leafs Seem More Balanced, Confident, and Ready for the Challenge

The Maple Leafs enter the regular season looking more balanced and confident than in recent years. They are positioning themselves for a deep playoff run by bolstering their defensive game, increasing physicality, and improving special teams. The chemistry of their top stars, Matthews and Marner, is undeniable, while the team has built impressive depth across the lineup. Fans have plenty of reasons to feel optimistic about the season ahead.

The Maple Leafs have the tools to succeed. If they can maintain their preseason form and continue growing within their new systems, this could be the season they overcome their playoff struggles and make a legitimate push for the Stanley Cup. But then, we’ve heard similar possibilities for at least the past five or six seasons. Still, with the right mix of skill, grit, and structure, Toronto seems well-prepared for the challenges ahead.

Related: 3 Maple Leafs Who Could Soon Be Traded

The Maple Leafs are in a strong position as the regular season approaches. Preseason play indicates that the team has embraced new strategies and is developing a more balanced, playoff-ready identity. Strong special teams, a sturdier defense, and depth throughout the roster provide solid reasons for optimism.

The key for the team will be maintaining its momentum and keeping its core players healthy. With Matthews and Marner leading the way, alongside a more physical and structured supporting cast, the Maple Leafs look ready to impact the 2024-25 NHL season significantly.

One Final Note: Listening to the Radio

Last night, I listened to the Maple Leafs preseason game on the radio. As always, Joe Bowen and Jim Ralph brought their level of fun and knowledge to the broadcast. However, this season, former NHLer Anthony Stewart is on the air during the periods and at the end with his analysis. He’s good at what he does and worth listening to—his critical insights on the team’s performance likely found their way into this post.

I have two things to say about Stewart. First, I hope he sticks around and is part of the radio crew for the entire season. Second, thanks for the insights about the team.