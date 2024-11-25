4 Reasons the Maple Leafs’ Winning Streak Is No Fluke

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been nothing short of impressive lately, piecing together a four-game winning streak that underscores their depth, resilience, and newfound identity. With significant contributions from players at all levels and a system that works, the team has defied injury challenges to climb up the standings.

Here are four key reasons behind their recent success.

Reason One: John Tavares Is Leading the Way

Former captain John Tavares has been a standout performer during this streak. Once worried about being too slow and old, Tavares shows neither. Instead, he’s showing his all-around game and leadership. In the absence of Auston Matthews, Tavares has stepped up in crucial moments. His performance against the Utah Hockey Club symbolized his impact. He logged an assist, fired a game-high eight shots, delivered three hits, and won 18 of 23 faceoffs.

Tavares’ offensive consistency—four goals and five assists in his last seven games—matches his defensive abilities. His league-leading 59.7% faceoff win rate reflects his importance in puck possession and situational play. The narrative that his offensive production is sagging has been debunked. Instead, he continues to lead by example on and off the ice. He’s even ramped up his physicality more than in seasons past.

Reason Two: The Maple Leafs’ Depth Players and Emerging Young Talent Have Shown Up

One of the most encouraging signs for the Maple Leafs has been their depth players and younger call-ups’ contributions. The “next-man-up” mentality has shone as players like Bobby McMann and Alex Steeves have stepped into significant roles during critical injuries. These emerging talents haven’t just filled gaps and are actively driven the team’s success. In three games, Steeves hasn’t registered a point. However, his game is solid.

In addition, McMann’s relentless forechecking and defensive awareness have created scoring opportunities. Last night, Alex Nylander’s speed and creativity bolstered the offense. In the past, Alex Nylanader has shown flashes of becoming an everyday NHL player, adding to the team’s promising depth. These are all (perhaps except McMann) players filling in for injuries. The team has shown its pipeline is producing.

Reason Three: Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz Are Providing Steady Goaltending

Goaltending has been a critical factor in the Maple Leafs’ success, with Anthony Stolarz playing a solid game and (more recently) Joseph Woll excelling in a 1A/1B setup. Woll was named the NHL’s third star of the week. His ability to deliver clutch saves in high-pressure situations, like his sprawling effort to preserve the lead against Utah, has solidified his position as a reliable option in net. Stolarz has been nothing but steady from game one.

Both goalies’ consistent performances have brought stability to the crease. Their strength has allowed the team to focus confidently on its system. Their poise under pressure has been instrumental, especially during games where defensive lapses have exposed him. Woll’s and his partner Stolarz’s continued success will be pivotal as the team prepares for more challenging games and games closer together.

Reason Four: The Maple Leafs’ Coaching Staff Have Gotten Buy-In From The Players

Head coach Craig Berube and his staff deserve significant credit for the team’s turnaround. The players, from superstars to call-ups, have embraced the structured, disciplined system they’ve implemented. This commitment to a collective game plan is evident in how the Maple Leafs have outworked opponents, even when missing key players. It also likely helps the youngsters be transparent about their respective roles. They’ve been asked to play simple games, and they’ve been successful.

Focusing on north/south hockey, getting pucks in deep, and playing structured defense has paid dividends. The coaching staff’s ability to seamlessly integrate American Hockey League (AHL) call-ups into the lineup—giving them meaningful roles rather than marginal minutes—has created a culture of accountability and hard work. The team is showing how hard work can move the needle. While skill differs among hockey players, hard work is available to everyone. Steven Lorentz is such an example; he’s been the epitome of hard work and courage for the team.

The Bottom Line: So Far, This Team Has Experienced Surprising Success

The Maple Leafs’ winning streak reflects a perfect storm of leadership, depth, goaltending, and coaching. Tavares sets the tone while young players and depth contributors rise. Stolarz and Woll have had a steady presence in the net, and Berube’s structured system solidifies the team’s identity.

Maintaining this balance will be critical as the team heads into a crucial stretch of the season. With their stars set to return and young players pushing for regular roles, Toronto appears well-positioned to sustain and build on its success. The question is whether they can carry this momentum into the playoffs. However, for now, Leafs Nation has every reason to be optimistic.