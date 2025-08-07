Maple Leafs Roster Set on Paper—but Far From Settled

With Nicholas Robertson signed just hours before his arbitration hearing, the Toronto Maple Leafs have officially crossed the last contract off their offseason to-do list. From a transactional standpoint, the bridge from the 2024–25 roster to the 2025–26 version appears complete.

But if you think the hard work is done, think again. While the contracts are in place, the actual shape of the roster is still unsettled. Players are fighting for spots, others are being quietly shopped, and a few waiver-eligible newcomers are complicating the numbers game. From top to bottom, the Maple Leafs are still tinkering.

Pezzetta, Myers, and the Fringe Players Who Could Force a Shakeup

Two players who aren’t currently listed on the 23-man roster—but very much in the conversation—are forward Michael Pezzetta and defenceman Philippe Myers.

Philippe Myers, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Pezzetta, signed to replace Ryan Reaves, is expected to bring what Reaves couldn’t: grit with playable minutes. He can handle a fourth-line shift and still fill the enforcer role. Myers, meanwhile, was quietly effective in his 32 appearances last season. At 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, he fits the physical profile that new head coach Craig Berube values, and the defence didn’t miss a beat with him in the lineup.

The issue? Neither Pezzetta nor Myers currently fits within the roster limit. To keep either, someone else will have to go—or the Maple Leafs risk losing them to waivers.

Cap Space Helps—But Not Much

According to PuckPedia, Toronto’s roster now includes 14 forwards, seven defencemen, and two goaltenders, putting them at the 23-man maximum. The team’s total cap hit sits at $93.58 million, leaving just under $2 million in space. That’s a helpful cushion, but not enough to resolve all the looming roster pressures.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The late signing of Robertson forced some creative bookkeeping and may be a sign of further juggling ahead. The cap room gives Toronto a bit of flexibility, but unless someone moves, there’s no space to elevate players like Pezzetta, Myers, or a rising rookie who could shake things up even more.

Who’s on the Block? The Kampf–Järnkrok–Robertson Triangle

There’s no secret that the Maple Leafs are looking to move money, and veterans David Kampf and Calle Järnkrok are reportedly available. Both fit the mold of defensive-minded depth forwards, but neither is seen as a major difference-maker. With modest production and multiple years remaining on their contracts, moving them could be a challenge.

Robertson’s case is more complex. Yes, he just signed—but that doesn’t mean he’s staying. His size (5-foot-9) and offensive focus might not make him a perfect match for Berube’s preferred playing style. There’s speculation that he could be flipped, with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Kyle Dubas floated as a potential destination. Dubas, who drafted Robertson, has a track record of valuing high-skill, undersized forwards, and Robertson still offers untapped offensive upside.

Whether it’s one of these three or someone else, a subtraction feels likely.

Easton Cowan: The Rookie Wildcard

While Toronto might try to move out veterans, the biggest wildcard could come from within. Easton Cowan continues to push toward a roster spot with the kind of postseason resume you rarely see from a 28th overall pick.

Over the past two Memorial Cup runs, Cowan has led the playoffs in scoring twice—a first in tournament history. In 35 postseason games, he’s posted 23 goals and 50 assists for 73 points, averaging over two points per game. Add in a 65-game point streak across two seasons, and it’s clear: Cowan is no ordinary prospect.

Easton Cowan of the London Knights after winning the 2025 Memorial Cup (Photo by Vincent Ethier/CHL)

And unlike Robertson, Cowan plays with the grit and physical edge Berube prizes. At 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, he’s not huge, but he doesn’t shy away from the dirty areas. He battles. And that, more than his offence, could earn him a job. If he makes the team—and there’s a real chance he does—someone else will have to make way.

Final Word: This Roster Isn’t Finished Yet

While the Maple Leafs have technically filled out their roster, don’t mistake paperwork for completion. This is still a team in motion. Whether it’s fringe players pushing from below, established veterans being floated in trade talks, or a rookie making too much noise to ignore, the final shape of the roster is still under construction.

Between now and puck drop on Oct. 8 against the Montreal Canadiens, expect movement. The questions may no longer be about who signs, but who stays.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]