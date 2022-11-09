Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Murray, Amirov & Mete

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take a specific look at the injury status of the team’s top two goalies – Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov. I’ll also focus on who’s returning from injury and who’s been moved back to the AHL Marlies.

Finally, I’ll share the news about Rodion Amirov, who’s back in Russia with his family undergoing further treatment for his brain tumour.

Item One: Where’s Ilya Samsonov in His Injury?

We’re still unsure of a timeline, but the good news is that Ilya Samsonov was back on the ice yesterday at practice. At first, the status of Samsonov’s knee injury seemed to send Maple Leafs’ hockey pundits outward seeking goalies in other places; however, that he was on the ice Tuesday suggests that these quests might have been a bit premature.

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

When Maple Leafs’ head coach Sheldon Keefe was asked directly about Samsonov’s timetable, he responded that it was “uncertain” but also used the phrase week-to-week. That said, it’s encouraging to see that Samsonov is already skating after suffering his injury trying to stop a Brad Marchand penalty shot during Saturday’s 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins.

Latest News & Highlights

In his place, Erik Kallgren started two games against quality opponents and came away with three of four possible points. Last night against the Vegas Golden Knights, Keith Petruzzelli served as Kallgren’s backup. Unless there’s an almost miraculous turnaround, that pair will likely be counted on to carry the load this weekend when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Vancouver Canucks come into Scotiabank Arena. (from “Leafs goalie Murray set to practise in full on Wednesday,’ Terry Koshan, Toronto Sun, 08/11/2022)

Item Two: Where’s Matt Murray with His Injury?

Matt Murray, who suffered a groin injury, also remains out. However, like his counterpart Samsonov, he also seems to be close to returning to game action. He was also skating Tuesday, as David Alter of Sports Illustrated tweeted.

As expected, Matt Murray is taking part in the morning skate. Sharing the other net with Keith Petruzzelli. pic.twitter.com/DSnjLP0Uqv — David Alter (@dalter) November 8, 2022

When coach Keefe was asked about Murray’s status, he responded that he believed Murray would join the team for its full practice today. When Murray was first injured back on October 15, the prognosis was that he’d miss at least four weeks. However, it’s now believed that he’s ahead of that schedule.

It will be good to see the Maple Leafs goalies all healthy again.

Item Three: Jordie Benn Was Taken Off Injured Reserve

In other injury news, the Maple Leafs’ removed defenseman Jordie Benn from the injured reserve list yesterday. Benn suffered a groin injury in a preseason game against the Montreal Canadiens.

While he was on IR, Benn saw some game action with the Toronto Marlies and, according to reports, played well. He scored a goal and registered an assist in four Marlies games during that conditioning stint.

Look for Benn to serve as the Maple Leafs’ seventh defenseman. It shouldn’t be too long before we see Benn in some game action. The team could use his physicality on the blue line. In fact, is there a chance that Benn might give Mark Giordano a breather on this weekend’s upcoming back-to-back games?

Item Four: Victor Mete Returns to the Marlies

With Benn’s move from the injured reserve, the Maple Leafs reassigned Victor Mete back to the AHL. While he was with the big club, Mete didn’t play badly. He showed his speed, and had an assist in the five games he played with the Maple Leafs so far on the season.

Mete was getting close to the 30-day window that would require the team to put him on waivers once again. Mete was recalled from the AHL on October 16 and has been with the big team since. He has five games and seven days left on his waiver eligibility.

Item Five: Pontus Holmberg Is Moving Back to the Marlies

Pontus Holmberg made his NHL debut against the Philadelphia Flyers last Wednesday and played well. He’s going to probably move back and forth between the Maple Leafs and the Marlies for the remainder of this season.

Pontus Holmberg, with Team Sweden (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Getty Images)

For as enticing as playing even small minutes with the Maple Leafs might be, the move back to the AHL benefits Holmberg in the long run by giving him significant minutes in regular games. Although, as I noted, Holmberg didn’t look over his head in the Maple Leafs’ lineup, it might also be that the organization would spread opportunities to join the Maple Leafs. For example, Joey Anderson and Alex Steeves have played well with the Marlies as well. Both have totalled 13 points in 10 Marlies games.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

With the events held to encourage awareness of how cancer impacts everyone, there’s news that the Maple Leafs’ Rodion Amirov is home with his family in Russia and is undergoing further treatment for his brain tumour.

Amirov’s agent Dan Milstein announced Tuesday that “Rodion Amirov has returned home and is with his family. Unfortunately, at the moment Rodion cannot train, as he is undergoing additional treatments. We would like to thank the Toronto Maple Leafs and Salavat Yulaev Ufa for their incredible support and willingness to do everything necessary for Rodion’s comfort.”