Maple Leafs Should Re-Sign Jones & Murray as Woll’s Backups Next Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs have some critical decisions to make regarding their goaltending roster. Contrary to rumours suggesting the team should trade for a high-cost goalie like Linus Ullmark from the Boston Bruins, a more sensible approach would be to re-sign either Martin Jones or Matt Murray—or both—on inexpensive contracts.

Youngster Joseph Woll has shown that he can carry the team, and the players respond well to his presence in the net. Pursuing an expensive goalie would not only disrupt Woll’s development but also strain the team’s budget unnecessarily. Instead, focusing on securing reliable backups at minimal cost is the way forward. Jones, who performed well when called upon this season, can provide veteran stability. Despite some inconsistencies, he still managed a .902 save percentage (SV%) over 22 games, showing he can be a dependable third option.

Murray, on the other hand, has the potential for a remarkable comeback. In his prime, he was pivotal in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ back-to-back Stanley Cup wins. He’s known for his clutch goaltending and calmness under pressure. A one-year, league-minimum “show-me” deal could be low-risk with high rewards if Murray regains his form and stays healthy. He could turn into a steal of a deal for the team.

Re-signing Jones and Murray on team-friendly contracts ensures the Maple Leafs maintain depth and experience without breaking the bank. This strategy supports Woll’s role as a primary goalie while providing the team with proven veterans ready to step up when needed. In this approach, the Maple Leafs can optimize their goaltending lineup effectively and economically. Additionally, the two are known in the locker room and fit well into the team’s roster.

A Closer Look at Martin Jones: Exceeding Expectations and Providing Stability

Jones exceeded expectations last season. Initially signed as a veteran insurance marker and a number three goalie to bridge the gap between the tandem of Ilya Samsonov and Woll and the organization’s upcoming prospects, Jones stepped up when the team needed him the most. His performance and experience make a convincing case for re-signing him.

With Woll injured and Samsonov struggling, Jones took on a more significant role. As noted, he posted a .902 SV% in 22 games. While his play saw some decline as the season progressed—from a .915 SV% in eight December games to a .907 SV% in nine January games and a .885 SV% in three February games—his overall contribution was invaluable. Despite his inconsistency, this season marked the first time Jones finished above a .900 SV% since 2017, highlighting a notable improvement.

Jones’ experience and ability to perform under pressure provide much-needed stability to the team’s goaltending lineup. His presence as a reliable third option gives them the flexibility to manage injuries and fluctuations in performance among their primary goalies. Additionally, his veteran insights can be invaluable for developing younger goalies within the organization.

Conclusion: Jones Could Be a Smart Re-Signing Decision

This season, Jones was on a one-year league minimum contract, and according to AFP Analytics, his next contract is estimated to be around $950,000 for one year. Given his performance and the role he played, this is a fair estimate. However, he’s noted that he’d like to stay in Toronto. If the team can negotiate a slightly lower salary, it could allow them to save nearly $200,000, which would be allotted to other areas of need.

Re-signing Jones makes sense for several reasons. He exceeded expectations this season, providing critical support when needed despite some inconsistency. His veteran presence brings stability and valuable insights, which are invaluable to the team and its developing goalies. Additionally, Jones offers cost-effective insurance for the Maple Leafs’ goaltending lineup if re-signed at a similar or slightly reduced salary. Overall, he has proven his worth and retaining him on a reasonable contract would be a move that would ensure the team has a dependable and experienced goaltender to rely on as they pursue their championship aspirations.

A Closer Look at Matt Murray: A Case for a Show-Me Deal

The Maple Leafs will finally gain some financial relief with Murray’s contract no longer counting against the salary cap. While Jake Muzzin (who is also off the books) has transitioned into a scouting role, the potential return of Murray raises interesting possibilities for the team.

Matt Murray, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In his prime, Murray was solid at providing clutch goaltending, particularly during his back-to-back Stanley Cup wins with the Penguins. His calm demeanour and ability to play in pressure games earned him a reputation as a reliable playoff performer. While injuries have hampered his consistency in recent years, glimpses of his former self are still evident.

Why re-sign Murray? There are several good answers to this question. First, he brings a veteran presence and experience to the team. Murray’s experience is invaluable, particularly in high-pressure playoff situations. The Maple Leafs have not come close to seeing the best of him during his time with the team. Having a two-time Stanley Cup champion in the locker room can provide mentorship and stability, particularly for younger goaltenders.

Second, Murray has a potential upside. If healthy, he has the potential to rediscover his form. A “show-me” deal on a one-year, league-minimum contract would be low-risk for the Maple Leafs but could yield high rewards if Murray can perform at a high level.

Third, Murry could become cost-effective depth that would not disrupt the status quo within the team. Given the financial flexibility, re-signing him on a minimum deal would not strain the cap. His familiarity with the team and the market makes him a practical choice for a third goalie, especially if Jones is not re-signed or decides to move on.

Re-signing Murray on a one-year, league-minimum “show-me” deal presents a strategic move for the Maple Leafs. It leverages his potential upside and veteran experience while maintaining financial prudence and depth in the goaltending department. If he is willing and able, this could be a win-win situation for the player and the team.

The Bottom Line for Re-Signing One or Both of Jones or Murray

If the Maple Leafs can re-sign Jones and/or Murray on inexpensive contracts, it would provide strong goaltending depth without straining the salary cap. Best of all, it leaves Woll in a key position in the team’s depth chart. This approach ensures that they have reliable backup options and can effectively manage injuries and performance fluctuations, allowing them to focus their resources on other critical areas to build a championship-caliber team.

In short, re-signing Jones and Murray could be a prudent choice for the Maple Leafs’ goaltending future.