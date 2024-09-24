5 Things Maple Leafs Fans Should Know Before Preseason Game 2

Preseason is always a fascinating time of year. The Toronto Maple Leafs are no different than any other NHL team. They have a blend of young players battling for roster spots and veterans shaking off the rust and trying to get into game shape.

In Toronto, fans watched a star-studded lineup take the ice against the Ottawa Senators in their preseason opener. It was a thrilling, back-and-forth affair that ended in a 6-5 overtime loss for the Maple Leafs. They face the Senators again tonight (Sept. 24), but this time on the road. Traditionally, this means Ottawa fans won’t see Toronto’s top stars, as younger players will have a chance to showcase their skills.

It’s still early, and plenty remains to be sorted out before the season begins. Each game offers a new look at who clicks with whom and which players are developing chemistry. Although the first game ended in a loss, it revealed several key takeaways heading into tonight’s game. So, what do we already know about this team? And what do they need to improve on to prepare for a challenging Atlantic Division race?

What Have Maple Leafs Fans Learned Already?

The Maple Leafs’ first preseason game offered plenty of insights into how the team is shaping up under new head coach Craig Berube. With core players and several new faces in the lineup, fans have a lot to digest. Here are five things we now know as we head into preseason game two.

First, the Top Line Is Locked In

The line of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and Matthew Knies seems set as the Maple Leafs’ top unit. This trio stayed intact throughout the game and looked comfortable playing together. While no fireworks took place, their consistency bodes well for the future. Expect Berube to continue leaning on this line as the anchor for Toronto’s offense.

Matthew Knies of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates with William Nylander #88 after scoring the game-winning goal against the Boston Bruins to win the game 2-1 in overtime of Game Five of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Second, Tavares and Pacioretty Are Clicking

John Tavares and Max Pacioretty demonstrated immediate chemistry, combining for six points—two goals and an assist for Pacioretty and three assists for Tavares. Their play was the brightest spot for Toronto in this game. The big question surrounding Pacioretty is his health, but if he can stay on the ice, this duo could be a key piece of the Maple Leafs’ attack. Toronto will likely figure out a way to sign Pacioretty, who is on a Professional Tryout Contract, if he continues to perform at this level.

Third, Nylander as a Center Is Still a Work in Progress

William Nylander centered Max Domi and Calle Jarnkrok in the first game, but the line had mixed results. While Nylander looked sharp offensively, scoring a highlight-reel goal and assisting on a power-play tally, the line struggled defensively. Nylander finished the game at minus-1, Domi was minus-3, and Jarnkrok didn’t make much of an impact. Expect more tinkering with this line, and don’t be surprised if adjustments are made in game two or later in the preseason.

Fourth, Rookie Cowan and Grebenkin’s Roles Are Still Unclear

Easton Cowan and Nikita Grebenkin both showed flashes of potential but didn’t make definitive cases for NHL roster spots. Cowan, in particular, spent time on several lines but didn’t have a regular spot, indicating that Berube is still figuring out where he fits. Meanwhile, Grebenkin had limited ice time, though he did manage to contribute to the second power-play unit. These rookies have more to prove if they hope to make the team out of camp.

Fifth, the Defense Pairings Are a Work in Progress

Morgan Rielly and Chris Tanev formed a solid top pairing, with Rielly logging over 24 minutes, including significant power-play time. However, the pairing of Jake McCabe and Oliver Ekman-Larsson struggled, raising questions about their chemistry. If these struggles persist, Berube might reshuffle the pairings, possibly moving Timothy Liljegren up and shifting McCabe back to his natural left side. Rookie defenseman Cade Webber had a quiet, mistake-free game but looks destined for the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies for further development.

The Bottom Line: Game 2 Will Reveal More About the Maple Leafs

The first game of the preseason answered some questions while leaving others open. Berube is still experimenting with lines and pairings, and the next few games will likely reveal more about how the roster will shake out. As we head into preseason game two, fans should watch how these initial takeaways evolve and what adjustments are made.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]