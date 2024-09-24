Jets’ Perfetti Focused on Hockey, Proving Himself, After Signing New Contract

Cole Perfetti has quickly shifted his focus to the ice after inking a two-year bridge deal on Monday, Sept. 23 worth $3.25 million annually to end a contract stalemate.

“It’s just great to get that contract done and now it’s time to focus on hockey, so it’s a great feeling,” he said after his first on-ice session of training camp Tuesday.

Perfetti “Glad It’s Over With”

As a restricted free agent coming off his entry-level contract, this was Perfetti’s first experience negotiating a deal. There don’t appear to be any hard feelings between Perfetti and general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff despite their talks taking a while. The Jets increased their initial offer, the Winnipeg Free Press reported, and Perfetti decreased his ask. Earlier this month, even when was unsigned, he represented the team on the NHL Media Tour in Las Vegas.

“You have to understand it’s a business and they’re not just going to give away money for no reason, that’s simple and everyone understands that,” Perfetti said. “Just trying not to take it personal. Obviously, you know where you stand compared to other guys and you obviously want to be in that range… it was definitely a learning process and I just say I’m glad it’s over with.”

Long-Term Contract “Would Have Been Great,” Perfetti Says

It wasn’t a matter of if Perfetti would sign, but when and for how long. While a bridge deal always seemed the most-likely option for the 2020 10th-overall pick, there was also potential for him to sign something longer term. Speculation he might do the latter only ramped up after youngsters Dylan Guenther (Utah Hockey Club), Seth Jarvis (Carolina Hurricanes), and Lucas Raymond (Detroit Red Wings) all inked massive eight-year deals of in the past month.

Perfetti expressed his love for the city and organization, adding he wants to be in Winnipeg long term. Discussing a long-term deal “wasn’t the direction we went,” Perfetti said, “but, yeah, it would have been great.”

Perfetti Feels He “100 Per Cent” Has Something to Prove in 2024-25

Perfetti had an up and down 2023-24, and that, along with his injury history, were factors that led to the “prove-it” deal. He set career highs in goals (19) and points (38) in 71 games but had a 23-game scoring drought in the back half and lost the second-line right-wing role he held for the first two thirds of the campaign. Perfetti said he “100 per cent” has something to prove this season.

“Last year, all things considered, was still a pretty decent year, I think,” Perfetti said, while acknowledging he wasn’t happy with the way it ended. “Started out really strong and proved I can produce in this league. Obviously it didn’t go like that the whole year, but just going to use that as motivation, take the good from it, take the learning curve, and try to just be the best I can be.”

He will seek to re-establish himself as a key part of the Jets’ top-six and top-power-play personnel this season under new head coach Scott Arniel, who has stressed the importance of youth in the lineup. The Jets lost experienced top-six forwards Sean Monahan and Tyler Toffoli in free agency and if they want to come close to their 52 wins from a season ago, they will need players in their early 20s such as Perfetti to step up into expanded roles.

If he displays more consistency, improves on his point totals, and stays healthy over the next two seasons, he will be in good position to cash in on a long-term deal in 2026 at 24 years old.

“That’s what a bridge deal is,” Perfetti said. “You have two more years to prove yourself and go show what you can do on the ice. I’m going to use this year to try and take a big step in my game… that’s my goal every day is just to go be the best player I can be and revisit this in two years.”

For now, though, Perfetti will focus on getting back up to speed after missing the first few days of training camp. He is slated to make his preseason debut on Friday, Sept. 27 against the Minnesota Wild.

The Jets will play the third game of their six-game preseason slate on Wednesday, Sept. 25 when they welcome the Edmonton Oilers to Canada Life Centre. They are 0-1-1 so far in preseason action.