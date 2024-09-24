Shesterkin’s Firm Contract Stance with Rangers Could Lead to a Trade

The New York Rangers find themselves in an increasingly tough position with star goaltender Igor Shesterkin. Over the past 48 hours, a few bombs got dropped. It was learned he had said, “You never know what might happen” with negotiations. Then, it was revealed he wasn’t willing to negotiate with the Rangers once the season started. Now, it’s being reported he wants to “reset the market” on NHL goaltenders.

Needless to say, none of his helps GM Chris Drury, who has reportedly already offered to pay Shesterkin more than any active goaltender and beat what Carey Price was making with the Montreal Canadiens.

The Rangers Are Not In a Good Position Here

Shesterkin has solidified his place as one of the league’s elite netminders and is reportedly seeking a contract extension worth $12 million per season. According to Mollie Walker of the New York Post, the All-Star goalie has also made it clear that he will not negotiate during the regular season, leaving the Rangers with limited time to secure a deal before facing the risk of him entering free agency.

There is another year left on his current deal, but this is hardly something the Rangers want hanging over the team this season. This is especially true if Pierre LeBrun’s report is accurate; that Shesterkin seems willing to draw a line in the sand and get his money, whether it’s with the Rangers or in free agency.

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This situation leaves the Rangers in a tough spot. If Shesterkin stands firm on his desire to “blast through” the current goaltending salary ceiling, what kind of trouble are the Rangers in?

The Rangers Will Have No Choice But to Pay Up or Trade Him

Shesterkin’s camp has made it clear that he views himself as an elite, if not generational goaltender, one who deserves to set a new benchmark for goalie contracts. Comparisons to players like Connor Hellebuyck, Juuse Saros, and Ilya Sorokin — all top-tier goaltenders — are not enough, reports LeBrun. Shesterkin is determined to set a new mark when it comes to a percentage of a rising salary cap in the NHL. He wants to shift how goaltenders are paid league-wide.

The Rangers know this is going to get expensive. LeBrun revealed the team reportedly offered Shesterkin more than Carey Price’s $10.5 million contract with the Canadiens, but it wasn’t enough. Now, with Shesterkin eyeing $12 million, the team is forced to make some difficult decisions. If they give him what he wants, they run the risk of severely limiting their cap flexibility. This is problematic considering the number of key players the team needs to re-sign in the coming years.

What Will the Rangers Do?

Drury has a few options, but none of them are ideal.

The first is to give Shesterkin what he wants, and likely within the next two weeks. One could argue he’s worth any amount of money considering how crucial he is to the Rangers’ success. It would mean dominos likely fall in regards to Kaapo Kakko, Alexis Lafrenière, and Ryan Lindgren, but Shesterkin is the most important player out of this group.

The second option is to wait. The risk here is that Shesterkin decides to test free agency on July 1 and from the sounds of recent reports, as much as he loves New York, the goaltender isn’t afraid to do so.

Finally, there is the option to seek a trade. A team will inevitably pay what Shesterkin wants, he’s that good. The Rangers, meanwhile, know that without him, their team isn’t nearly as competitive. He masks a lot of their defensive inefficiencies and any other goaltender in his place likely takes them out of the Stanley Cup contender conversation. Still, you can’t let him walk away for nothing.

Would the Rangers Really Contemplate a Shesterkin Trade?

It seems wild to imagine the Rangers even considering a deal that would send Shesterkin elsewhere. But, if they are unwilling to meet his asking price, the possibility of him entering unrestricted free agency is a real threat. He holds a 10-team modified no-trade clause, so a bidding war ahead of the deadline could net the Rangers a huge haul.

Unfortunately, the team might need to decide in the next two weeks. If no agreement is reached before the October 9th deadline set by Shesterkin’s camp, the goaltender could walk away from negotiations. This uncertainty would cast a shadow over the Rangers’ 2024-25 campaign.

And, if the Rangers struggle early, who knows what a traditionally active franchise starts to think.