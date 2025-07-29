Maple Leafs’ Top-Six Forward Trade Targets: Tyler Bertuzzi

Now that the 2025 offseason has slowly died down, we’ve officially entered the dog days of the summer. And while it may be considered boring for fans, NHL general managers are still doing their due diligence and making calls to try and improve their rosters. For the Toronto Maple Leafs, there’s still more that needs to happen. They’ve added some great depth players that make this team more reflective of Brad Treliving and Craig Berube’s style, but they still need a bit more. There’s ongoing speculation that Calle Jarnkrok and David Kampf could be moved before the start of the 2025-26 NHL season. And with the uncertainty surrounding Nicholas Robertson’s future, it wouldn’t be overly surprising if Treliving and Berube are actively looking at players who fit their mold.

So let’s start by looking at Tyler Bertuzzi of the Chicago Blackhawks as someone who could help improve the roster and fits the Maple Leafs’ style of play.

Treliving Should Bring In More “Snot”

A reunion between Bertuzzi and the organization might be questioned by some fans. But at the same time, many were already wondering why the team didn’t bring him back instead of signing Max Domi. Now, they could have the chance to reintroduce him to Toronto in a different role, with potentially more minutes and a chance to fill a hole in the top six. During his first stint with the team, he was often used alongside Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. That was under former head coach Sheldon Keefe. Under Berube, Bertuzzi might be used on a second line with William Nylander and John Tavares, where he could serve as the net-front presence.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With Matthew Knies locking down that role on the top line, it makes more sense for Bertuzzi to slot in on the second. He’s a rugged, tough, hard-to-play-against type of player. When Treliving brought in both him and Domi originally, he used the word “snot” to describe the added physicality they wanted in the lineup. Now, it’s about finding players who match that identity and who can deliver in the postseason to help get this team over the hump. In 82 games with the Blackhawks, Bertuzzi scored 23 goals and 23 assists for 46 points. In 80 games with the Maple Leafs during the 2023-24 season, he tallied 21 goals and 22 assists for 43 points.

Bertuzzi is signed for two more years at a $5.5 million cap hit, which makes the trade a bit tricky. The Maple Leafs would need to clear salary before making the move. The tougher part, though, would be the asking price. Toronto doesn’t have a ton of assets to part with, and the Blackhawks are trying to move forward in their rebuild.

So what would they give up? It’s hard to say, but Chicago might be intrigued by Robertson. He’s the kind of player who could score 30-plus goals if given more consistent ice time. On top of that, Toronto would likely need to include one of Jarnkrok or Kampf’s contracts to make the money work. Finding a trade that gets over the finish line won’t be easy. But it’s doable. It just might take some time and that’s something Treliving seems to have this summer. Yes, he’s made moves, but he’s done it on his own timeline, which has helped him maximize deals like the Dakota Joshua trade. Either way, if the Blackhawks are looking to add young scoring and the Maple Leafs want another top-six forward who fits their style, this might be a deal worth exploring.