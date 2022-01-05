Maple Leafs Trivia: Do You Know Your Team’s Regular-Season Statistics?

I have always loved learning about the team I cover. In today’s post, I want to focus on the current Maple Leafs’ team and what their statistics are for this regular season as of January 5. See how many of these questions you can get right.

I invite you to take this trivia quiz. If you care to, send me a trivia question and I’ll create another Maple Leafs’ quiz soon and will post your question and acknowledge who sent it.

Question #1: Which Maple Leafs’ player is not a point-a-game player this season?

John Tavares Mitch Marner Auston Matthews William Nylander

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Question #2: Which Maple Leafs’ player has the highest plus/minus on the team this season? [One bonus point for knowing what that plus/minus number is.]

Mitch Marner Morgan Rielly Jake Muzzin Alex Kerfoot

Question #3: Which Maple Leafs’ player leads the team in penalty minutes this season? [You get a bonus point if you are within five of the exact number of minutes.]

Jason Spezza Michael Bunting Nick Ritchie Wayne Simmonds

Question 4: Sticking with penalty minutes, which of these four players has only two penalty minutes for the season?

Auston Matthews Morgan Rielly Travis Dermott Rasmus Sandin

Question 5: Moving to the goalie position, this is a true or false question. True or False, Jack Campbell has made more than 650 saves this season?

True

False

Question 6: Of the following four players, which player has the Most assists on the season? (Give yourself a bonus point if you guessed the number correctly.)

John Tavares Mitch Marner Morgan Rielly William Nylander

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Question 7: Moving back to a goalie question. We know that both Jack Campbell and Joseph Woll have shutouts on the season. Woll has one shutout. How many shutouts has Campbell had this season?

Two Three Four Five

Jack Campbell, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Question 8: All of these Maple Leafs’ defensemen have averaged more than 20 minutes of TOI (time on the ice) this season. In the space beside each Maple Leafs’ defenseman, list whether he’s number 1, 2, 3, or 4 from most TOI to the least.

Morgan Rielly _____

Justin Holl _____

T.J. Brodie _____

Jake Muzzin _____

Morgan Rielly _____

Auston Matthews _____

John Tavares _____

William Nylander _____

(the numbers that go into one of the player’s lines are 33, 33, 33, and 27)

Question 10: Which Maple Leafs’ player has registered the most total hits during his time on the ice this season?

Justin Holl Jake Muzzin Wayne Simmonds Nick Ritchie

Your Answers: See How Many Questions You Answered Correctly

Question #1: Which Maple Leafs’ player is not a point-a-game player this season?

John Tavares Mitch Marner Auston Matthews William Nylander

The correct answer is Mitch Marner. John Tavares, William Nylander, and Auston Matthews have all scored 33 points. Marner has “only” 27 points in 31 games. [Score one point if you got Marner correct.]

Question #2: Which Maple Leafs’ player has the highest plus/minus on the team this season? [Bonus points for knowing what that plus/minus number is.]

Mitch Marner Morgan Rielly Jake Muzzin Alex Kerfoot

The correct answer is Alex Kerfoot, who has a plus-16 in 31 games played. [Give yourself a bonus mark if you know the correct plus/minus number.]

Alex Kerfoot, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Question #3: Which Maple Leafs’ player leads the team in penalty minutes this season? [You get a bonus point if you are within five of the exact number of minutes.]

Jason Spezza Michael Bunting Nick Ritchie Wayne Simmonds

The correct answer is Wayne Simmonds, who has 40 penalty minutes in 30 games.

Question 4: Sticking with penalty minutes, which of these four players has only two penalty minutes for the season?

Auston Matthews Morgan Rielly Travis Dermott Rasmus Sandin

The correct answer is Rasmus Sandin. He has taken only one minor penalty this season.

Question 5: Moving to the goalie position, this is a true or false question. True or False, Jack Campbell has made more than 650 saves this season?

The correct answer is True. Campbell has made 661 saves on 704 shots. Incredibly only 43 shots have crossed the goal line with him in the net.

Question 6: Of the following four players, which player has the Most assists on the season? (Give yourself a bonus point if you guessed the number correctly.)

John Tavares Mitch Marner Morgan Rielly William Nylander

The correct answer is Morgan Rielly, he leads the team with 23 assists. Mitch Marner has 15; John Tavares has 20 assists; and, William Nylander has 18 helpers.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Question 7: Moving back to a goalie question. We know that both Jack Campbell and Joseph Woll have shutouts on the season. Woll has one shutout. How many shutouts has Campbell had this season?

Two Three Four Five

The correct answer is that Campbell has four shutouts on the season.

Question 8: All of these Maple Leafs’ defensemen have averaged more than 20 minutes of TOI (time on the ice) this season. In the space beside each Maple Leafs’ defenseman, list whether he’s number 1, 2, 3, or 4 from most TOI to the least.

Morgan Rielly (1)

Justin Holl (4)

T.J. Brodie (3)

Jake Muzzin (2)

In order of TOI are Morgan Rielly, Jake Muzzin, T.J. Brodie, and Justin Holl. Rielly has averaged over 23:56 minutes of TOI, more than 2:30 minutes more than any other player on the team. [Give yourself one point for each one you answered correctly.]

Interestingly, all three of John Tavares, William Nylander, and Auston Matthews have 33 points. Morgan Rielly is the fourth leading scorer on the team, and he has 27 points.

[Give yourself a point for each one of the four you answered correctly.]

Jack Campbell, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Question 10: Which Maple Leafs’ player has registered the most total hits during his time on the ice?

Justin Holl Jake Muzzin Nick Ritchie Wayne Simmonds

The correct answer is Nick Ritchie, who has 65 hits in 29 games. Jake Muzzin has 62 hits in 30 games. No other Maple Leafs’ player has more than 50 hits.

Add Up Your Total Points

Total: There were a possible 19 points in this trivia test. If you scored 19, amazing! If you scored more than 15 points, give yourself a high-five. You know your 2020-21 Maple Leafs’ statistics.

Thanks for taking the Maple Leafs’ trivia test. Don’t forget. If you enjoy trivia and have a trivia question you’d like me to include, add it to the Conversation section below.