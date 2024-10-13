Maple Leafs’ Trust in Joseph Woll Wrongfully Called in Question

It was in a recent episode of the Kyper and Bourne podcast where the conversation surrounded the Toronto Maple Leafs and the late scratch of projected starting goalie, Joseph Woll, ahead of their opening night game in Montreal. During this conversation, Nick Kypreos suggested that due to the injury and missing opening night, Woll would have to earn back the trust of his teammates and make them believe that he could be counted on to help win games.

Based solely on the reaction of co-host Justin Bourne, Kypreos’ suggesting that there’s a lack of trust there that needs to be earned back seems hyperbolized. Just watch Bourne’s facial reaction when Kypreos kicks off the conversation.

While it might be hyperbolized, the same comment was made regarding Frederik Andersen in Carolina after he had missed multiple playoff games following the move to the Hurricanes franchise. Andersen has since come back and provided solid goaltending, so now the question is whether or not Woll can do the same for the Maple Leafs — and whether it includes earning back the trust of his teammates.

Has Woll Lost the Trust of His Teammates?

Let’s be real, this is an unmeasurable stat that only those inside the room can quantify. For Kypreos to suggest that Woll has lost that trust from his teammates based solely on his past career as an NHL player is questionable.

That said, let’s look at it based on Woll’s career to date. He’s a goaltender that has played just 36 regular season games for the Maple Leafs. He hasn’t missed that time based on injuries, rather the Maple Leafs weren’t ready to move him up in their organizational depth chart.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs

Last season was the first year that he earned an opportunity and that came with Ilya Samsonov losing his game and Matt Murray suffering a year-long injury. In those 25 games, he finished with a 12-11-1 record, a 2.94 goals against average (GAA) and .907 save percentage (SV%). Those aren’t exactly numbers for a guy that has given up on trying for his teammates.

Even in the playoffs, he played three games in 2023-24 — yes, due to injury — but his numbers were solid. He had a 0.86 GAA and .964 SV%. In seven career playoff games he has a record of 3-2-0, a 1.78 GAA and .933 SV%. When he’s been able to, he’s shown up and got the job done. So what trust does he need to earn back?

Teammates Trust Lies in Woll’s Health, Not Ability

One thing that Bourne mentioned in the video that countered Kypreos’ claim was that when Woll was in net, he showed up and played well for the team — indicating that the trust that was lost wasn’t so much in his abilities, rather in his health.

At that rate, it doesn’t so much fall on Woll’s shoulders to earn back the trust of his teammates. Instead, it’s more hoping that he can remain healthy for a long run beyond the regular season. The only way to do that is to get healthy — and at 100 percent — and return to the lineup able to fully do his job.

Woll Deserves the Benefit of the Doubt

As it stands, Woll has done nothing to deserve doubt of his teammates or the Toronto media. Like it was stated earlier, when he’s been able to play, he’s posted good numbers and given the Maple Leafs a chance to win.

Even in the preseason there were questions around his health because he didn’t really see as much time as some might’ve expected. That said, for now, the Maple Leafs have two very capable goaltenders in Anthony Stolarz and Dennis Hildeby.

The goal now, for both Woll and the organization, is to give him the time needed to get fully healthy and back on the ice to help the team win. Then, and only then, can he earn back whatever trust Kypreos thinks he needs to amongst his teammates.

As for a timeline for his return, it’s still up in the air as the goaltender has yet to skate since suffering the injury, according to head coach Craig Berube.