The Toronto Maple Leafs are keeping Brendan Shanahan on board for the long-term. The Maple Leaf’s President and Alternate Governor was signed to a six-year contract extension that lasts through the 2024-25 season and will work to continue growing the team as he has since joining them in 2014.

Brendan Shanahan. (Joshua Riehl/The Russian Five)

Larry Tanenbaum, the Chairman of the Board for MLSE, released the following statement on Shanahan’s extension:

On behalf of the MLSE Board of Directors, and certainly our company and fans as well, we are very pleased to see Brendan continue in his role as President of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Brendan’s positive impact on this team has not only been felt on the ice, where the team is on an impressive path, but throughout the league, with the Leafs alumni, and in the community. We look forward to continued success for the Maple Leafs under Brendan’s leadership over the next six years.

In a similar message, Michael Friisdahl, the President and CEO of MLSE also made a statement on the extension:

One of the things we are most proud of at MLSE is our team leaders’ impact on each of our team’s successes and our company’s culture, and Brendan is a perfect example of that. He brings a championship attitude to the team and the entire organization.

With Shanahan on board, the Maple Leafs have transitioned from a team that missed the playoffs in 10 of 11 seasons between 2005-06 and 2015-16 into one of the best teams in the NHL, qualifying for the playoffs in each of the last three seasons. While the Maple Leafs have consistently proven that they are among the NHL’s best in each of the last three regular seasons, they would lose in the first-round each season, failing to build on their success.

Related: Jake Gardiner’s Walk in Free Agency Will Hurt More Than You Think

Despite this, Shanahan has no desire of leaving the Maple Leafs and plans on continuing what he started in Toronto. He would make that clear when originally discussing this new deal.

“When MLSE approached me several months ago to discuss an extension, I told them this would be quite simple as I’ve had no desire to leave what we’ve started here with the Maple Leafs,” said Shanahan. “I’m thankful to the Board of Directors, our coaches, trainers, management and office staff, and especially our players for the professionalism and dedication they display every day.”

Shanahan would also make sure to thank the fans of the Maple Leafs.

“I’d also like to thank our incredibly loyal fanbase. The trust and passion they’ve shown is truly inspiring and drives us to never quit until we reach our ultimate goal.”

Maple Leafs Have Interesting Offseason Ahead

The Maple Leafs will have an interesting offseason with contract negotiations for Mitch Marner at the forefront of the team’s plans. The Maple Leafs will also have to account for new deals to Auston Matthews ($11.634 million per season as of 2019-20, William Nylander ($6.962 million per season) and John Tavares ($11 million per season).

BOSTON, MA – APRIL 11: Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) reacts to his penalty shot goal during Game 1 of the First Round between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 11, 2019, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Beyond Marner, the Maple Leafs will also have to make decisions on restricted free agents Kasperi Kapanen and Andreas Johnsson as well as unrestricted free agent defender Jake Gardiner.

It won’t be an easy offseason to navigate as Shanahan and Kyle Dubas approach the most difficult offseason they’ve had to deal with during their time in Toronto.