Toronto Marlies’ Young Stars’ Chemistry & Depth on Display

The Toronto Maple Leafs American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Toronto Marlies, continues to impress, showing strong play and resilience as they battle through a challenging season. In a recent back-to-back series against the Charlotte Checkers, the Marlies secured three out of a possible four points — winning 4-3 on Nov. 9 and losing 5-4 in overtime on Nov. 10 — demonstrating their competitiveness and the depth of their roster. Not only did the team display scoring prowess, but they also showed off their elite special teams, scoring both power-play and shorthanded goals.

Related: NHL Rumors: Wild, Penguins, Blues, Maple Leafs

Here’s a look at five standout Marlies players helping lead the team with their high-level play and contributions across the ice.

Marlies Player 1: Alex Steeves

Alex Steeves has been a scoring powerhouse for the Marlies, playing a crucial role in both games against the Checkers. Steeves scored two goals in the first matchup, including the game-winner, with a powerful one-timer from the faceoff circle. His ability to find open space and capitalize on opportunities has made him one of the AHL’s most dangerous players.

In the second game, Steeves was involved in all four Marlies goals, scoring two and assisting on two more. His one-timer has become his signature, and his consistency is paying off: Steeves now has nine goals in 10 games, putting him in the AHL’s top scorers. He was recently called up to the big club. Can he translate his AHL success with the Maple Leafs?

Marlies Player 2: Joseph Blandisi

Joseph Blandisi has shown grit and scoring ability, adding a shorthanded goal and assisting others. In the first game against Charlotte, Blandisi scored a critical shorthanded goal to tie the game, intercepting a pass and breaking in alone on goal. His ability to impact the game at both ends of the ice is crucial for the Marlies, and he’s proven to be a versatile weapon, particularly on special teams.

Related: 3 Takeaways From the Toronto Marlies’ First 10 Games

Blandisi’s chemistry with Steeves is evident, as the two have combined for multiple goals. Although the 30-year-old Blandisi has played 101 NHL games, there’s a good chance he’s reached the apex of his career in the AHL. Still, he’s been successful at this level.

Marlies Player 3: Nikita Grebyonkin

Nikita Grebyonkin has been another consistent presence for the Marlies, contributing both goals and assists to keep the team’s offense dynamic. Over the weekend, Grebyonkin added a goal and two assists, showing off his skill set and playmaking vision. His on-ice awareness and quick decision-making have been instrumental in creating scoring chances, and his synergy with Steeves and Blandisi has made their line a constant threat to opponents.

Nikita Grebyonkin, Metallurg Hockey Club (Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Grebyonkin’s ability to read the play and jump into offensive opportunities has given the Marlies valuable depth scoring. He had a solid preseason with the Maple Leafs, and it looks like he’ll be in their future plans. For now, he’s developing his game at the AHL level.

Marlies Player 4: Fraser Minten

Recently returning from a high ankle sprain, Fraser Minten made an immediate impact. Although he had missed the start of the season, Minten looked sharp on the ice and didn’t hesitate to engage in the play. In his debut AHL game, he notched an assist and quickly found chemistry with Steeves and Grebyonkin.

Related: Maple Leafs Getting a Competitive Edge with Cowan & Minten

By the second game, Minten was creating scoring chances and almost found the back of the net himself. His skating and puck control are impressive, and his offensive instincts add another layer to the Marlies’ attack. Given more time to adjust and regain his timing, Minten is poised to become a key player for the Marlies. He’s likely on his way to an NHL career.

Marlies Player 5: Dennis Hildeby

Dennis Hildeby has been a stabilizing force in the net, stopping 28 of 31 shots in the Marlies’ 4-3 win. Hildeby has showcased his ability to make timely saves and maintain composure under pressure. His presence has been a confidence boost for the Marlies’ defense, and with two wins in as many starts, Hildeby’s contributions have helped keep the team competitive.

Hildeby’s positioning and rebound control have been solid, allowing him to handle high-shot-volume games effectively. With his steady play, Hildeby could be a future asset for the Maple Leafs. He’s already had successful and not-so-successful games at the NHL level.

Final Thoughts About the Marlies

The Marlies’ recent series against the Checkers highlighted the team’s depth, skill, and tenacity. While they experienced their first hiccup on the penalty kill, their strong special teams and balanced scoring have helped them stay competitive. With players like Steeves, Blandisi, Grebyonkin, Minten, and Hildeby leading the way, the Marlies look well-equipped for a successful season.

Related: Ex-Maple Leafs Frederik “Goat” Gauthier: Where is He Now?

These emerging players are essential to the Marlies’ current success and may also be eyeing potential opportunities with the Maple Leafs. As the season progresses, it will be exciting to see how these players continue to develop and contribute to the Marlies’ push for a playoff spot.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]