Marner Tells All, Oilers Goalie Fallout & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Mitch Marner sat down for an interview with Mark Masters of TSN and revealed why he chose to leave the Toronto Maple Leafs. The story is disturbing, to say the least. Meanwhile, further fallout from the Connor McDavid comments raises questions about the goaltending in Edmonton. Finally, are the Chicago Blackhawks in the market for an NHL defenseman?

Safety Concerns a Big Reason Why Mitch Marner Left Toronto

Mitch Marner’s exit from Toronto was revealed this week to be less about hockey and more about family, and when fans cross the line, passion can turn toxic.

In an interview with TSN’s Mark Masters, Marner revealed that harassment, leaked personal information, and death threats following another playoff collapse forced his family to hire full-time security. That played a huge role in Marner’s decision to leave, even though it seemed apparent that he had made that decision before the season ended.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

Marner said the situation escalated after an emotional loss, with growing concerns for his wife, newborn son, and even basic safety at home. After enduring two years of harassment, the breaking point led to his move to the Vegas Golden Knights, where he was traded and subsequently signed an eight-year, $96 million contract.

He also noted that the reason he declined a trade to Carolina was that his wife was pregnant and couldn’t accompany him. He would have had to do that move by himself, and he didn’t feel it was the right time to leave his family.

Related: Knies Hints Maple Leafs Already Had Marner Replacement

Toronto remains divided. Some fans and media voices blame Marner for deflecting accountability for playoff underperformance, while others see his departure as an indictment of the brutal Toronto fans. He said he understands how passionate the market is, seemingly suggesting now that it is what it is.

Does McDavid Need to See a Goalie Change in Edmonton?

The hockey world is trying to dissect McDavid’s comments. Elliotte Friedman suggested McDavid sees something “imperfect,” and many believe that’s the goaltending.

That led to several analysts suggesting goalie options that might be an upgrade over Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard. The consensus seems to be that those upgrades aren’t really out there.

May 29, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) reacts after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars during the second period in game five of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

James Mirtle of The Athletic writes that if it’s going to take a new goalie to get McDavid to sign, the Oilers will have to get creative. Mirtle writes:

“The perfect option for the Oilers would be a team that had designs on having a better season, struggling out of the gate and starting to shed talent aggressively, the way the Bruins did last season. But who is that team?” source – ‘Pain for Maple Leafs and Sabres fans, no-tax states and more: Mirtle mailbag, Part 3’ – James Mirtle – The Athletic – 08/27/2025

Detroit could be a potential trade partner for Edmonton, possibly moving John Gibson or Cam Talbot if their season falters. Top prospect Sebastian Cossa is another option, though he might not be a starter. Other teams like the Islanders or Utah Mammoth may have expendable goalies, but none are clear upgrades. High-end options, such as Thatcher Demko, Tristan Jarry, or Elvis Merzlikins, exist but carry the risk of inconsistency.

Overall, finding a championship-caliber goalie for the Oilers would require an unexpected move.

Blackhawks Looking for a Defenseman

Bleacher Report hockey insider Frank Seravalli reported this week that he believes the Chicago Blackhawks are likely to be looking at nine to ten legitimate, realistic NHL defensemen, and someone is going to have to be on the move.

As for who they have their eyes on, that’s not entirely clear.

Sign up for our FREE Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter