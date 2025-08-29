Colorado Avalanche’s 3 Toughest Western Conference Opponents in 2025-26

While the Florida Panthers are busy celebrating their second consecutive Stanley Cup championship, other teams are working diligently to knock them off the mountain top. In the Western Conference, the competition is thick, and there are a few teams that have established themselves as contenders.

The Colorado Avalanche are clearly one of those teams. In their quest to emerge from the Western Conference in pursuit of a fourth Stanley Cup championship, which teams pose the biggest threat? These three challengers will be the toughest obstacles for the Avalanche in 2025-26.

Vegas Golden Knights

Though the Avalanche signed former Vegas Golden Knight Victor Olofsson to supplement their depth, the Golden Knights remain arguably the team to beat in the Western Conference. The 2023 Stanley Cup champions have been contenders for virtually all of their eight-year existence.

With the addition of elite winger Mitch Marner, the Golden Knights have one of the deepest lineups in the league. Marner supplements Mark Stone, Jack Eichel, William Karlsson, Tomas Hertl, Pavel Dorofeyev, and Ivan Barbashev in one of the best forward groups in the NHL.

Though defenseman Alex Pietrangelo will miss the season due to injury, the Golden Knights have the depth and star power to be there at the end. Should the two meet in the playoffs, the Avalanche will have their hands full attempting to dispatch the always-dangerous Golden Knights.

Dallas Stars

The Central Division remains stacked, and there is no bigger threat within the division than the Dallas Stars. With all due respect to the Winnipeg Jets, who won the division and the Presidents’ Trophy last season, the Stars remain the team to beat. They have had the Avalanche’s number in recent years, eliminating the Avalanche in seven games this past season thanks to the effort of former Avalanche winger Mikko Rantanen.

Though they aren’t quite as deep down the middle as their contemporaries, the Stars easily have one of the best top-six forward units in the league. Jason Robertson, Matt Duchene, Tyler Seguin, Roope Hintz, Wyatt Johnston, and Rantanen are more than capable of propelling the Stars to another 100-point season.

For the Avalanche, overcoming the Stars has to be at the forefront of their mind. The Stars have eliminated the Avalanche the last two seasons, a monkey on the back that needs to be removed. It is entirely possible that these two meet again in the first round, making the climb back to the Stanley Cup even tougher for the Avalanche.

Edmonton Oilers

The Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers have not crossed paths in the playoffs since 2022, when the Avalanche swept Connor McDavid and company en route to their third Stanley Cup since arriving in Denver in 1996. Things have changed since then for both teams.

McDavid and the Oilers have been the Western Conference representative the past two seasons, ultimately falling to the Panthers both times. The Oilers also have an arguably higher motivation level given their failures and the lack of a championship for the already legendary McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

The Oilers have glaring holes, particularly in net, but will be a threat to win it all so long as their two-headed monster continues dominating the league. If they run into one another in the playoffs, will the Avalanche be able to limit McDavid and Draisaitl enough to advance?

Make-or-Break for the Avalanche

The Avalanche have far too much talent to tolerate a first-round loss again. They have the kind of talent that could easily win a Stanley Cup, but haven’t managed to return to the Western Conference Final since winning it all in 2022.

With goaltending now a strength and captain Gabriel Landeskog back to provide leadership and energy, the Avalanche have no excuses. Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar continue to be arguably the best at their respective positions, and should be dominant again as the Avalanche pursue a fourth Stanley Cup.