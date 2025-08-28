NHL’s Central Division Remains Stacked Heading Into 2025-26

The NHL’s Central Division was arguably the best during the 2024-25 season, as it had five teams qualify for the playoffs, including the Presidents’ Trophy winners. While there’s been some turnover in the Central this offseason, it once again looks like it should be one of the best, if not the best, divisions in the NHL.

Chicago Blackhawks

Additions: Andre Burakovsky, Sam Lafferty

Subtractions: Alec Martinez, TJ Brodie, Pat Maroon, Philipp Kurashev

Net of 1 win added

The Chicago Blackhawks had a relatively quiet offseason compared to the previous year. Their main additions, Andre Burakovsky and Sam Lafferty, are not expected to make a significant impact, with a combined value of -0.2 wins. However, by moving on from Alec Martinez, TJ Brodie, Pat Maroon, and Philipp Kurashev—all of whom were net-negatives last season—the team has created more opportunities to integrate young talent onto the roster.

Though the Blackhawks shed some deadweight this offseason and should inject more youth and skill into the lineup, they’re unlikely to make a substantial jump in the standings in 2025-26. While Connor Bedard could have a breakout season, the team remains in the thick of its rebuild. Reaching 70 points is possible, but a return to playoff contention still appears to be several years away.

Nashville Predators

Additions: Nick Perbix, Nic Hague, Erik Haula

Subtractions: Colton Sissons, Jeremy Lauzon

Net of 1.8 wins added

Good news, Nashville Predators fans. General manager Barry Trotz kept himself in check this offseason. Nick Perbix was an underrated addition, though we’ll see if he can handle a bigger role than he had with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Erik Haula struggled mightily with the New Jersey Devils last season, but he should be fine if the Predators keep him in a bottom-six role.

Barry Trotz, Nashville Predators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Overall, the Predators did improve this offseason, though that Nic Hague contract extension is egregious. The problem is that Trotz can’t undo what he did last summer when he signed Brady Skjei, Jonathan Marchessault and Steven Stamkos to pricey contracts that have all bombed. All those players are on the wrong side of 30 and may not improve from here on out, and with the Central Division being as strong as it is, it’s probably going to be another tough season in Nashville.

Utah Mammoth

Additions: JJ Peterka, Nate Schmidt, Brandon Tanev, Vitek Vanecek

Subtractions: Michael Kesselring, Josh Doan, Matias Maccelli, Nick Bjugstad

Net of 2.5 wins added

The Utah Mammoth took a step forward last season, finishing with 89 points in the standings, and general manager Bill Armstrong has put them in a position to make another jump in 2025-26. They had a relatively busy offseason, acquiring JJ Peterka in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres and signing Nate Schmidt, Brandon Tanev and Vitek Vanecek in free agency.

While the Mammoth did lose some decent players, the additions outweigh the losses. There’s already plenty of young talent in Salt Lake City with Logan Cooley, Clayton Keller and Dylan Guenther, and they should only improve this coming season. The Mammoth’s over/under is set at 93.5, and they should compete for a playoff spot in the Central.

St. Louis Blues

Additions: Nick Bjugstad, Pius Suter, Logan Mailloux

Subtractions: Nick Leddy, Zach Bolduc, Radek Faksa, Ryan Suter

Net of 1.6 wins lost

The St. Louis Blues have had an interesting offseason. Nick Bjugstad and Pius Suter are solid players who will add more center depth to the Blues, but is it better than what they had before? Suter is coming off a career season that saw him total 25 goals, but he’s unlikely to repeat that performance since it’s well off his career averages.

Bjugstad is a decent fourth-line center, but even when combined, he and Suter might not be better than Zach Bolduc, whom the Blues traded to the Montreal Canadiens for Logan Mailloux. Bolduc’s play was worth 2.4 wins while Bjugstad and Suter were worth 1.7 combined. That might seem incremental, but if Suter is due to regress, the gap may be wider. The Blues did shed some deadweight this offseason, but with the Mammoth on the rise, they may find themselves in a battle to hold on to a playoff position in the Central.

Minnesota Wild

Additions: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Vladimir Tarasenko, Nico Sturm

Subtractions: Frederick Gaudreau, Gustav Nyquist, Declan Chisholm

Net of 0.1 wins lost

The Minnesota Wild have had a relatively quiet offseason, with Vladimir Tarasenko being their primary addition. Tarasenko is a good bounce-back candidate and could benefit from playing alongside some of the Wild’s top-six talent. Otherwise, GM Bill Guerin played it safe and rounded out the edges of the team’s forward group by signing Nico Sturm and Nicolas Aube-Kubel to bolster the bottom six.

Even though the Wild and Guerin stayed quiet this offseason, they’re essentially running back the same squad that totaled 45 wins and 97 points a season ago. They also did that with Kirill Kaprizov missing large chunks of the season due to injury, so while they may not have done much this offseason, they should still be in the thick of the playoff race in the Central, assuming they stay relatively healthy.

Colorado Avalanche

Additions: Victor Olofsson, Brent Burns

Subtractions: Jonathan Drouin, Charlie Coyle, Ryan Lindgren, Miles Wood

Net of 0.7 wins lost

The Colorado Avalanche have had plenty of roster turnover over the last year, leading to a quiet offseason (a theme might be developing here). Their two offseason additions — Brent Burns and Victor Olofsson — were modest. Burns still has some gas left in the tank and should be fine playing a lesser role with the Avalanche than he did with the Carolina Hurricanes. Olofsson quietly had an excellent 2024-25 campaign with the Vegas Golden Knights and could replace some of the offense they lost by letting Jonathan Drouin walk in free agency.

Brent Burns of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrates after a goal during the first period against the New York Islanders Game Three of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

Losing Ryan Lindgren and Miles Wood should be addition by subtraction for the Avalanche. Otherwise, they look poised to compete for the Central Division title again. They have one of the best cores in the NHL, and regression from the Winnipeg Jets should make the race for first in the Central more competitive.

Dallas Stars

Additions: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Nathan Bastian, Radek Faksa

Subtractions: Mikael Granlund, Mason Marchment, Matt Dumba, Evgeny Dadonov, Cody Ceci

Net of 1.6 wins lost

The Dallas Stars entered the 2025 offseason in one of the most precarious cap situations in the NHL, so most of their summer was about shedding salary to get cap-compliant. Out are key contributors in Mikael Granlund, Mason Marchment and Evgeny Dadonov, and in are…not many players of note.

Nathan Bastian and Radek Faksa are quality fourth-liners, but they’re no replacements for Granlund, Marchment, and even Dadonov. The Stars will be better off without Matt Dumba and Cody Ceci on their blue line, and Vladislav Kolyachonok is a decent depth defender, but they are a slightly worse team than they were last season. Still, their top-end talent is among the best in the NHL, and they should also be in the running to take first place in the Central.

Winnipeg Jets

Additions: Gustav Nyquist, Tanner Pearson, Cole Koekpe, Jonathan Toews

Subtractions: Nikolaj Ehlers, Brandon Tanev, Mason Appleton

Net of 2.9 wins lost

The Winnipeg Jets are the reigning Presidents’ Trophy winners, but it may prove difficult to repeat that effort, let alone come close to it. Losing Nikolaj Ehlers, whose play was worth about 2.2 wins last season, will sting, and they did not do much to replace him. Gustav Nyquist, Tanner Pearson and Cole Koepke are decent bottom-six forwards, but none are likely to come close to replicating Ehlers’ production.

Jonathan Toews is a wild card for the Jets, but I remain skeptical that a 38-year-old who’s been away from the game for over two years will have a significant impact for them. The Jets should still be a good team, but they’re primed to regress from the 116-point season they just had; it’s almost impossible to be better. They should still be a playoff team, but I’m not keen on them challenging for first place this season.

How Will the Central Shake Out?

The Central Division was arguably the best in the NHL last season, and it’s probably going to be highly competitive again. Nashville and Chicago are the only teams I see being non-factors, but everyone else should have a chance at qualifying for the postseason:

Avalanche – 107 points Stars – 104 points Jets – 99 points Wild – 96 points WC1 Mammoth – 94 points WC2 Blues – 91 points * Predators – 78 points * Blackhawks – 71 points *

*eliminated from playoff contention

The Central could very well get five teams into the playoffs again. I’m buying Mammoth stock and think this will be the year they break a long playoff drought dating back to their days as the Arizona Coyotes. That’ll push the Blues, who qualified for the postseason with 96 points last season, out of the picture.

But even though I have the Blues out, it could be the Mammoth, it could be the Wild. Heck, it could even be the Jets, though I doubt that’ll be the case since they have Connor Hellebuyck. There should be six teams that compete for playoff spots this season, making the Central as much of a gauntlet as the Atlantic is shaping up to be.

