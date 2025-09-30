Max Pacioretty Retires from NHL, Joins Michigan Coaching Staff

Max Pacioretty, now 36 years old, is hanging up the skates on his playing career. He’ll be joining the University of Michigan’s coaching staff as a special assistant to the head coach, according to NHL.com.

Pacioretty’s career spanned from 2008–09 to 2024–25. He suited up for 939 regular-season games, accumulating 335 goals and 346 assists between the Montreal Canadiens, Vegas Golden Knights, Carolina Hurricanes, Washington Capitals, and Toronto Maple Leafs. He was the 29th captain in Montreal’s history before he became somewhat of a journeyman in the 2020s, suiting up for each of those last four teams in that span.

In the playoffs, Pacioretty added 28 goals and 30 assists across 89 games. One of his better showings was with the Maple Leafs last season, where he recorded eight points in 11 games on just 12:51 of average ice time. Though he had run-ins with injury during his final seasons, Pacioretty didn’t retire because his play was falling off a cliff.

Pacioretty told NHL.com, “After 17 seasons in the NHL, I’m excited to begin this next chapter with Michigan Hockey. I’m so thankful for the teammates, coaches, and fans who have been a part of my journey. Hockey has given me so much, and now I have the opportunity to help develop the next generation of players.”