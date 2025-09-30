Sabres News & Rumours: Injuries, Waivers & Ready for Opening Night

Training camp is winding down, and the Buffalo Sabres are juggling a lot. Injuries, waivers, and roster decisions are all on the table, and how the team looks now could shape the first few weeks of the season. Some of these updates might seem minor—day-to-day injuries or American Hockey League (AHL) assignments—but every move matters when you’re trying to balance winning now and developing talent for the future.

Preseason games are more than practice. They’re the last chance to see who’s healthy, who’s adjusting to new roles, and who might be ready to push for a bigger spot. With some key players banged up and others on the bubble, head coach Lindy Ruff has plenty to keep track of. Fans should pay attention, as these decisions will impact how Buffalo begins the 2025-26 season.

Item One: Sabres’ Injury Watch: Kulich Back, Power, and Byram Day-to-Day

Jiri Kulich is back on the ice after tweaking a muscle last week. He’s expected to play in Wednesday’s exhibition game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. After scoring 15 goals and 24 points in 62 games last season, he’ll probably slot into a middle-six role, giving the Sabres some depth down the lineup.

Jiri Kulich, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

On defense, Owen Power is dealing with a minor strain and is day-to-day. It’s unclear if it’s related to the lower-body issue that kept him out late last season, so his status will be something to watch as the opener against the New York Rangers on Oct. 9 approaches. Bowen Byram is also day-to-day after an injury, and Mattias Samuelsson is considered week-to-week. Ruff’s challenge is figuring out who can go in the preseason and who needs more time to get fully ready.

Item Two: Sabres Goaltending and Depth Moves

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will start in goal on Wednesday against the Penguins, giving the Sabres a chance to see him back in game action. Ruff hasn’t decided if he’ll play the whole game or just two periods, but either way, he should be ready for opening night. That likely means Alex Lyon or Alexandar Georgiev will head to the team’s AHL affiliate Rochester Americans. At the same time, Devon Levi will get a full workload there as he continues to develop.

Buffalo’s goalie situation is always something to watch. Balancing the veterans with younger talent, especially before the season starts, is tricky. How Luukkonen looks in preseason will shape Ruff’s plan for the first weeks and help the team manage health as the schedule gets heavier.

Item Three: Sabres’ Waivers and Roster Shuffles

The Sabres have also made some waiver moves. Jake Leschyshyn, Zac Jones, and Jack Rathbone were all placed on waivers and are expected to start the season in Rochester if unclaimed. Vsevolod Komarov was recalled from the AHL, giving him the opportunity to work with the NHL team and show his abilities.

Jack Rathbone, when he was with the Vancouver Canucks.

(Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

These moves might seem minor, but they’re essential. They give Buffalo flexibility while giving younger players ice time to develop. Balancing the NHL roster and AHL assignments is never easy, but the Sabres are attempting to do it in a way that strengthens the team now while maintaining a healthy pipeline of prospects.

What’s Next for the Sabres?

As the preseason wraps up, the focus will be on who’s healthy and ready for opening night. Kulich, Luukkonen, and Power are all ones to watch, while Greenway, Samuelsson, and Ostlund continue to work their way back. Their timing will affect how Ruff manages the lineup early in the season.

The waiver moves and AHL assignments indicate that the Sabres are thinking both long-term and short-term. Fans can expect a mix of veteran stability and youthful energy, with some prospects poised to make a mark if the opportunity arises. The preseason might be ending, but the storylines for Buffalo are just getting started.