May 6 Hockey Birthdays: Brodeur, Gallagher, Watson

On May 6, we celebrate the birthdays of 22 past and present NHL players. Today’s list includes a five-time Stanley Cup winner, the longest-tenured player with the Montreal Canadiens, and arguably the game’s greatest goalie. Let’s look at some names blowing out candles today.

Brendan Gallagher (1992)

Brendan Gallagher turns 32 today and is the longest-tenured player on the Montreal Canadiens roster. As a fifth-round pick (147th overall) from the 2010 Entry Draft, the Edmonton, Alberta native joined the Canadiens as a 20-year-old in 2012-13 and has been in the lineup ever since. During that rookie season, he was the runner-up for the Calder Trophy, losing to Jonathan Huberdeau but earning All-Rookie honors.

In 12 seasons, Gallagher has played 752 games and netted 218 goals for 426 points. Meanwhile, he’s racked up 516 penalty minutes, with a career-high of 74 in 2023-24. His best statistical season came in 2017-18 when he reached 30 goals for the first time, finishing the campaign with 31 lamplighters and 54 points, but was minus-13. Moreover, Gallagher is a four-time 20-goal scorer, collecting a personal best 33 in 2018-19.

Harry Watson (1923) HHOF

Harry Watson is one of three Hockey Hall of Famers born on May 6. Even though he shares his birthday with one of the greatest statistical netminders of all time, there’s an argument that he is the most decorated player, having won the Stanley Cup five times, once with the Detroit Red Wings (1943) and four more with the Toronto Maple Leafs (1947, 1948, 1949, 1951). As a seven-time All-Star, the left-wingers scored 443 points in 809 games over 14 seasons.

The native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, made his NHL debut in 1941 with the Brooklyn Americans at the age of 18. He played 47 games and scored 18 points. After that season, Watson transferred to the Red Wings, where he played two seasons, in 1943 and 1946, missing time due to World War II. When he returned to playing full-time, he transferred again to the Maple Leafs in 1947, where he spent the next nine seasons, scoring 285 points in 500 games. Watson wrapped up his Hall of Fame (Class of 1994) career skating with the Chicago Blackhawks from 1954 to 1957.

Martin Brodeur (1972) HHOF

Whether fans agree or not, there’s no denying Martin Brodeur‘s place at the top in the hockey annuals. The NHL’s all-time wins leader (691) turns 52 today. Not only does the native of Montreal, Quebec, hold the wins mark, but he played in the most games by a goalie (1,266), lost the most games (397), and recorded the most shutouts (125).

As the 20th overall pick in the 1990 Entry Draft, Brodeur would make his NHL debut at 19 in 1991-92, skating in four games. By 1993-94, he was tabbed as the New Jersey Devils’ starting goalie, a role he would retain for the next 20 seasons. He was so instrumental in turning the franchise into a winner that he appeared in the Stanley Cup Final in 1995, 2000, 2001, 2003, and 2012, winning three times in 1995, 2000, and 2003.

Even though he owns a laundry list of NHL records, one of his most impressive milestones is 1,259 games with the Devils, which ranks second in team history behind Ken Daneyko, who skated in 1,283. No other netminder has ever appeared in 1,000 games with a single franchise, and only three others even played 1,000 games in the league.

Besides three Stanley Cup titles, Brodeur was a four-time Vezina Trophy winner, plus won the William M. Jennings five times. On top of winning the Calder Trophy and earning All-Rookie honors, he was named to the NHL’s 100th Anniversary Team plus played in nine All-Star Games. In 1997, Brodeur scored his first NHL goal with a shot into an empty against the Montreal Canadiens. Interestingly, he’s been credited with two other goals (2000 and 2013), making him the highest-scoring netminder in history with three goals.

