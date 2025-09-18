McDavid Change, Hart Frontrunner, Treliving Trade & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl spoke about McDavid’s contract, while several teams claim they are out on Carter Hart. The Toronto Maple Leafs talk trades and targets, including not chasing after a Hockey Canada player reportedly linked to the club. Finally, the Mason McTavish stalemate takes a turn.

McDavid and Draisaitl Speak

Connor McDavid’s latest interview has stirred speculation among Edmonton Oilers fans, though he gave no indication he’s leaving. Speaking on the 32 Thoughts podcast ahead of training camp, McDavid emphasized his focus is on the upcoming season, not contract negotiations.

He reiterated that he loves Edmonton, believes in the team’s potential, and intends to take his time before deciding on an extension. “Nothing’s changed as of now,” he said, noting that the decision is significant for both him and his family.

Questions about whether Leon Draisaitl’s eight-year deal was tied to McDavid’s future also surfaced. Draisaitl said he’s confident McDavid will re-sign and is giving him space, noting the two sides are simply “negotiating whatever they’re negotiating.” He says he doesn’t talk to McDavid regularly about their deals but hinted people weren’t necessarily wrong to assume Draisaitl signed, in part, because he figured McDavid would too.

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (29) and forward Connor McDavid (97) talk before a face-off (Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images)

McDavid’s commitment beyond this season remains open, but most analysts believe he’ll sign an extension. GM Stan Bowman said he has no reason to not believe McDavid when he says his main focus is to win in Edmonton.

Mason McTavish Not at Ducks Camp

Mason McTavish is skating with the OHL’s Ottawa 67s, according to multiple sources, including Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

McTavish and the Anaheim Ducks remain at an impasse over a long-term contract, with the team reportedly reluctant to offer a bridge deal. Drafted third overall in 2021, McTavish has proven himself as a reliable, two-way forward, tallying 140 points in 229 games. While the Ducks aim to protect their young core and proceed cautiously, McTavish wants a deal reflecting his performance and comparable contracts.

That this is starting to drag out and McTavish seems prepared to skate outside the team’s official camp suggests this could take longer to get done than originally thought.

Several Teams Out on Hart, One Frontrunner Emerges

Carter Hart’s NHL future is increasingly uncertain, with Pittsburgh, Edmonton, and Philadelphia reportedly all out of the running.

Penguins president Kyle Dubas confirmed Pittsburgh has not pursued Hart, while Oilers GM Stan Bowman said he’s comfortable with Stuart Skinner as the team’s starter. Hart has reportedly requested a fresh start, closing the door on a Flyers return.

Interest now centers on several teams, including two rumored frontrunners in Utah and Carolina, with the Hurricanes emerging as the leader among insiders.

Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky is seeking stability in goal, and Carolina seems like the kind of market where Hart can go and be relatively left alone to try and play well.

Maple Leafs Still Looking for Trades, Out on Dube

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving confirmed that adding a top-six forward remains a priority, though a slow trade and free-agent market has made progress challenging. “It’s not from a lack of trying,” he said, emphasizing league-wide inactivity. With more players than roster spots, internal competition will determine who earns roles, while salary-cap constraints continue to limit flexibility.

Treliving dismissed speculation linking Dillon Dube to the team, calling it “not a focus.” He also confirmed the Leafs are working on a contract extension with goaltender Anthony Stolarz, aiming to finalize it before the regular season, with Stolarz reporting he’s fully healthy and eager to get the deal done.

