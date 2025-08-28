McDavid Contract, Andersson Trade, & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, yesterday was a big day for fans of the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames. First, it was confirmed that Rasmus Andersson is being traded, thanks to a statement from the team captain. Then, Connor McDavid spoke to the media about his contract situation in Edmonton. He said all the right things, but what he didn’t say has insiders making assumptions.

McDavid Wants to Win in Edmonton, Taking His Time on Extension

Connor McDavid’s future with the Edmonton Oilers is still uncertain, and according to trusted NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, it’s not safe to assume his next contract is a formality. Speaking after McDavid’s media appearance at the Team Canada Olympic Orientation, Friedman noted that while McDavid says he has “every intention to win in Edmonton,” his willingness to let negotiations drag into the season hints at “something imperfect” in how he views the team.

The superstar’s priority is winning, and Friedman believes McDavid must be convinced the Oilers are positioned as a serious Stanley Cup contender before committing long-term.

Related: Kane Return to Oilers, Hughes Trade, & More NHL Rumors

Edmonton’s roster is strong, featuring Leon Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard, Mattias Ekholm, Darnell Nurse, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Zach Hyman, among others. The team was arguably one injury away from a Cup run last season. Yet questions remain about whether incremental tweaks, including trades or acquisitions, will be enough to satisfy McDavid. Any additions at the deadline are likely short-term rentals, and significant roster moves could carry risks, making it unclear if the Oilers can fully convince him in one offseason.

What About the Oilers’ Goaltending?

Goaltending remains the most glaring uncertainty, with Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard forming a tandem that has shown inconsistency in high-stakes games. They’re cost-effective, and they’re adequate, but is that enough for McDavid? He didn’t mention goaltending specifically, and he probably never would in a public setting. However, insiders are wondering if that’s the only real glaring hole in the way the team is constructed.

May 27, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) allows a goal to Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (not pictured) as left wing Mason Marchment (27) looks on during the second period in game four of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Carter Hart is drawing attention as a potential solution in net. According to the 2 Mutts Podcast, NHL players who have trained with Hart in Edmonton report that he looks focused, in great form, and ready to return to the league. Several teams are reportedly interested in bringing Hart in on a professional tryout if he is cleared to play (and that’s a big if right now), adding another potential piece to address Edmonton’s goalie concerns and, possibly, McDavid’s hesitation.

Backlund Says Rasmus Andersson Is Getting Traded

Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson appears likely to be traded, according to captain Mikael Backlund. Speaking at the NHL player media tour in Europe, Backlund confirmed that the team and Andersson are aligned on the fact that he will inevitably be moved.

Michael Russo of The Athletic broke the story, citing Backlund’s comments. He wrote:

“Yeah, he’s getting traded. It’s obvious… But the team wants value. He wants a big contract. So he wants to play well. The team needs him to play well. So, just go out and play. I talked to him, too, and he doesn’t want to be a distraction. So it’s all good. It’s too bad it’s come to this. I don’t think that they’re close to getting an agreement or anything, but you never know. Things could change. We’ll see.” source – ‘Flames’ Rasmus Andersson ‘getting traded … it’s obvious’: NHL player tour notes’ – Michael Russo – The Athletic – 08/27/2025

Clearly, Backlund is not the one making the decisions for the Flames. That said, if the captain is speaking so openly about Andersson’s future, it signals that this is a situation well known and understood inside the Flames’ locker room.

Andersson has been a cornerstone of Calgary’s blue line for years, and trade speculation has lingered all summer, even dating back to last season. Reports suggest he is particular about where he wants to sign long-term, which may limit trade options for GM Craig Conroy.

Andersson is expected to start the season in Calgary. His departure is a matter of “when,” not “if.”

Sign up for our FREE Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter