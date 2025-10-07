McDavid’s Short-Term Deal Doesn’t Mean He’s Not Fully Committed to Oilers

On Monday, Connor McDavid finally put pen to paper on a contract extension that ensures he will remain an Edmonton Oiler through this season, at least. Though fans were hoping for a long-term deal, it became clear as time went on that if the 28-year-old was going to re-sign, he would opt for a shorter-term contract.

That turned out to be the case, and McDavid signed a two-year extension that begins next season. While the term isn’t ideal, there is a sense of relief that he chose to stick around, especially without taking a raise. Instead, he will remain with an extremely team-friendly $12.5 million cap hit through the 2027-28 season.

While to some, McDavid is giving the Oilers the best chance of building a Stanley Cup-winning team, others are twisting it to suggest he’s already planning his exit strategy. But there are several reasons why this makes no sense.

McDavid Didn’t Owe the Oilers Anything

This deal marks the second time that McDavid has committed to the Oilers. The first was after the 2016-17 season, when he inked an eight-year extension with the organization. Still, many are suggesting he’s unsure about remaining in Edmonton.

What some are forgetting is that McDavid could have tested the free-agent market next summer. Nothing was forcing him to remain in Edmonton. Instead, he is staying and giving the team the best chance to win.

The value and term of his new deal afford management the cap space to continue to improve the roster around him. Had he signed for his maximum value, it would have been nearly impossible for general manager Stan Bowman to make the proper adjustments the team needs.

This deal gives McDavid and the team the tools to win a Stanley Cup, with plenty of time to cash in on his true value afterward. He will be just 31 years old when this deal expires, and will likely sign a very lucrative long-term deal afterward, if that’s what he wants to do.

The goal here is to win a championship. If the Oilers win the Cup in the next two seasons, McDavid can ask for a fair-value contract to remain in Edmonton for the rest of his career. Instead of viewing it through that lens, however, many have been quick to jump to conclusions about McDavid’s future.

Great Day for Oilers Fans

Though many are, understandably, nervous about the two-year term, this could be a crafty decision by the gifted centreman. He wants nothing more than to win a Cup, and he’s choosing to do it in Edmonton, where he believes he has the best chance now.

Not once has McDavid said anything negative about Edmonton. The negative narratives about him leaving will continue, but at this point, he is staying. Many had already assumed that he was all but gone, only to watch him agree to an extension just days before the Oilers’ home opener against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night. While some believe this is McDavid’s way of giving the Oilers one last opportunity, that is nothing more than speculation.

One thing is clear about this deal: McDavid has given his team its best opportunity to win their first Stanley Cup since 1990 in the coming seasons. Oilers fans should be delighted by this extension, despite the negative speculation that comes with it.