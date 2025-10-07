Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Rangers – 10/07/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PENGUINS (0-0-0) at RANGERS (0-0-0)

8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, TVAS

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Ville Koivunen
Anthony Mantha — Evgeni Malkin — Justin Brazeau
Tommy Novak — Ben Kindel — Philip Tomasino
Connor Dewar — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea — Kris Letang
Caleb Jones — Harrison Brunicke

Arturs Silovs
Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Filip Hallander, Mathew Dumba, Connor Clifton

Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Rutger McGroarty (upper body), Bryan Rust (lower body)

Status report

Silovs, who was acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on July 13, will make his Penguins debut; coach Dan Muse said he expects Jarry will “be getting an opportunity here early on [in the season].” … Kindel, Brunicke and Laba will each make his NHL debut.

Rangers projected lineup

Will Cuylle — J.T. Miller — Mika Zibanejad
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Conor Sheary — Noah Laba — Taylor Raddysh
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox
Carson Soucy — Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Jusso Parssinen, Matthew Robertson

Injured: None

