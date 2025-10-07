3 Keys to a Penguins Win Over the Rangers

The rust has been mostly shaken off players, the preseason is over, and the Pittsburgh Penguins return to regular-season action tonight. As part of an ESPN triple header to kick off the 2025-26 season, the Penguins travel to Madison Square Garden for a clash with Metropolitan Division foes, the New York Rangers.

Throughout the preseason, the Penguins had quite a bit of success, and some players stood out more than the rest. Though they don’t count towards the standings, their wins showed they are taking a step in the right direction to becoming a competitive team compared to recent seasons. There will be three keys for game one to continue to prove that they will be a better team than they have been.

Penguins Key One: Come Out With a Fast Start and Carry Momentum

The first five minutes will be huge for both teams, but more so for the Penguins. They’ll want to get all four lines rolling early to establish rhythm to their game and get their feet going. Doing so will allow them to dictate the pace of play, build confidence with the puck on their sticks, and not be forced to play a ton in their defensive zone.

It’s well-documented how often slow starts cost the Penguins last season. They allowed teams to dictate the play, which caused them to chase games early. It made the Penguins’ lives difficult by forcing them to shift from first to third gear in an instant, causing a ton of sloppy plays leading to turnovers and more goals against.

A fast, focused start won’t just set the tone, but it could very well be the difference between chasing the game and controlling it.

Penguins Key Two: Play Simple Hockey

Though teams have had the preseason to get back into a groove, not everyone is going to be at the top of their game. There are still things to be worked out in terms of systems and getting up to speed, and being in form. The best and easiest way the Penguins can get to a high-level game without being close to mid-season form is to keep things simple.

This ties directly to the first key – coming out with a fast start and carrying momentum. If they are to establish control of the game early, playing simple hockey will help ensure they keep it controlled. Doing the small things, such as chipping and chasing on the forecheck, will make things difficult for the Rangers’ defensemen. It would leave potential for the Penguins’ forwards to force turnovers deep in the offensive zone, allowing them to establish possession and get the cycle going.

Penguins Key Three: Have Solid Defensive Structure and Goaltending

Goaltending and defensive play are always among the biggest factors in determining wins and losses. Throughout the preseason, the Penguins seem to have sorted out their defensive structure. They looked more organized in their own zone, with better support from the forwards.

The bigger question remains around Tristan Jarry. He had some good spells, but some lurking issues seeped through at times. His consistency has been under scrutiny, and for good reason. Assuming he is named the starter, he has an opportunity to get the season started on the right foot.

Jarry doesn’t need to be spectacular; he just needs to be steady in the net. With help from the defense to move guys out of his way, he needs to be on point with tracking pucks early. It’ll cause fewer rebounds left around the net and limit the second-chance opportunities that the Rangers can easily put away. If he and the defense can play a sound game, they’ll give themselves a very good chance at starting the season with a win rather than a loss.

The Penguins have a ton to show this season, and it all begins with game one of 82. They have some promising talent, with Ben Kindel and Harrison Brunicke making their debuts, and a skilled group of veterans. While the Rangers won’t be an easy team to play against, they are an ideal team to start with, as it will give them a good test early on. Their best chances of coming away with a win are to ensure they are coming out with speed early, playing simple hockey, and making sure their defensive structure is as close to perfect as possible.