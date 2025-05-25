Miami Lands U Sports Veteran Owen Lalonde

The Miami RedHawks have picked up their second player out of Canada’s U Sports league, 25-year-old Owen Lalonde, according to John Lachmann (viewsfromtheglass.com).

This move comes after last week’s addition of Matteo Drobac out of the University of Western Ontario (U Sports).

Lalonde is set to bring great experience to Miami’s hockey team in what will likely be his only season of NCAA eligibility. Over the years, he has played at multiple levels, starting in his hometown of Windsor with the Junior Spitfires before moving through the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) after being drafted No. 2 overall by the Sudbury Wolves in 2016. He finished his 286-game OHL career with 111 total points, averaging 0.38 points per game.

Along the way, he earned several honors, including:

ALLIANCE Hockey Player of the Year (2016-17)

OHL Second All-Rookie Team (2016-17)

U17 WHC Silver Medal (2016-17)

OHL Champion with Guelph (2018-19)

Owen Lalonde, Guelph Storm (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

His biggest junior success came in 2018-19, when he helped the Guelph Storm win the OHL Championship, playing in 68 games that season and putting up 41 points (seven goals, 34 assists). During the playoffs, he added 10 points in 24 games.

After finishing his junior career, Owen Lalonde went on to play at Queen’s University, where he became a key defenseman right away. His strong play earned him OUA East First All-Star Team honors in both 2021-22 and 2024-25.

Over his four seasons at Queen’s University, Lalonde played in 103 games, putting up 15 goals and 68 assists for 83 points.

His best offensive season came in 2024-25, when he played 31 games and recorded 27 points (two goals, 25 assists) between the regular season and playoffs.

At 6-foot-1, 187 pounds, Lalonde has good size and mobility, making him a strong fit for Miami’s defensive system in need of a veteran presence. He’s expected to log key minutes on the right side, bringing stability and experience to a young defensive core. Miami has successfully paired puck-moving defensemen with more physical players between the recruiting and transfer classes this offseason, and Lalonde fits that balance perfectly. His ability to move the puck efficiently, contribute offensively, and handle defensive responsibilities will make him an important piece.

He’s also a smart passer, setting up teammates with clear looks, and has a heavy slap shot from the blue line that makes him a threat offensively.

Turning 26 next February, his leadership will be a huge asset for head coach Anthony Noreen, especially with the younger defensemen developing around him. He’s a seasoned, well-rounded defenseman who knows how to win and play big minutes—a strong addition who will make an impact right away.

