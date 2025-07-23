Miami RedHawks 2025-26 Transfer Class Profile: Ryan Smith

Earlier this year, in late April, Anthony Noreen’s Miami RedHawks picked up a familiar face out of the transfer portal: forward Ryan Smith, reuniting with his former coach from the United States Hockey League’s (USHL) Tri-City Storm.

Smith’s Junior Career

Smith’s connection to Noreen dates back to his time with the Tri-City Storm of the USHL, where he spent two seasons developing under his guidance. His first full USHL season in 2022–23 saw him appear in 32 games, scoring five goals and six assists while adjusting to the pace and physicality of junior hockey.

By the following season, he had grown into a more prominent role, posting 24 goals and 14 assists (38 points) across 60 games, along with two points in six Clark Cup Playoff appearances. His ability to play a responsible defensive game while chipping in offensively made him an intriguing prospect for Quinnipiac, leading to his commitment ahead of the 2024–25 NCAA season.

Before his USHL success, Smith made a name for himself with the Buffalo Jr. Sabres, serving as team captain during both the 2019–20 and 2020–21 seasons. He also competed on the international stage, representing Team USA at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, one of the top global showcases for junior talent. More recently, Smith earned a look from NHL scouts when he was invited to attend the Buffalo Sabres’ 2024 Development Camp.

Year One at Quinnipiac

Smith’s transition to college hockey came with some growing pains. As a freshman at Quinnipiac, he appeared in 34 games and recorded five points (two goals, three assists), primarily serving as a fourth-line forward. He was a consistent presence on a veteran Bobcats team that was on the tournament bubble for much of the season, but ultimately did qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

Ryan Smith, Quinnipiac University (Photo credit: Quinnipiac Men’s Ice Hockey Twitter/X)

Their season ended with a 4-1 loss to UConn in the opening round of the Allentown Regional Semifinals. Though his scoring didn’t jump off the stat sheet, Smith’s game was defined by reliability and structure all season. He was strong on the backcheck, regularly won battles along the boards, and played with intelligence in the defensive zone.

What Smith Brings to Miami

Smith is a hard-working two-way forward who plays with pace and brings energy every shift, an area that the RedHawks lacked at times last season.

According to puckpreps.com, Smith ranks well in a few areas: 71% in puck battles, 90% in pass exits in transition, and 89% in shot assists. But there are spots he’ll look to improve heading into this season with the RedHawks, including just 9% on hits, 34% on shooting, and 33% on shots, as he can hopefully tap more into his offensive game with a new team.

“Smith’s biggest impact comes defensively, always chasing down the puck carrier, lifting their stick, and skating through the hands. He catches opponents with big hits, beats them for possession along the wall, and keeps his feet moving through every interaction.” – Elite Prospects 2024 NHL Draft Guide

When I spoke with Noreen earlier this summer, we talked about that familiarity, something that’s been especially valuable as Miami welcomes a number of former Tri-City Storm players. Those past relationships were a huge part of the recruiting process, and they’ve helped make the transition smoother.

“That was a big part,” Noreen said. “You lean on your relationships. That was something I wholeheartedly believed coming in here. We have some relationships with some players from the past.”

“There are guys who know what they’re going to get from us. There’s a trusting relationship. There’s already that foundation to build on. Not only is that going to help them at their comfort level, but it’s going to help us push our message forward.”

Smith feels like a guy who could really find his game again under his former coach. He’ll likely slot into the bottom six, maybe the fourth line to start, possibly the third, and could earn time on the second-unit penalty kill. He’s not going to be asked to carry the offense, but he plays a detailed and reliable game that should help get this program back on track.

