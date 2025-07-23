Hurricanes’ Sean Walker Poised for an Impactful Second Season in Carolina

As we draw another day closer to opening night for the NHL, there has been a ton of talk surrounding the Carolina Hurricanes. The talk is rightfully warranted, especially after the additions of Nikolaj Ehlers and K’Andre Miller, along with the extension of Logan Stankoven. Furthermore, people feel like Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, and Andrei Svechnikov are expected to lead the way once again. Even when discussing the defense, Jaccob Slavin, Alexander Nikishin, and Jalen Chatfield are brought up. One name that isn’t brought up enough, defenseman Sean Walker.

Walker, Carolina Ranger

Walker enters his second season with the Hurricanes after signing a five-year, $18 million deal before the 2024-25 season. For the skillset that he brings, an average annual value (AAV) of $3.6 million is a steal for the Hurricanes. He finished with five goals and 16 points after playing 82 games last season. He followed that up with a goal and three points in 12 postseason games, which saw him score his first-ever playoff goal of his career. Overall, not a bad first season for Walker, who had to learn the Hurricanes’ system under assistant coach Tim Gleason. The system has proven to take time to learn, especially when looking at Brent Burns, Walker, and former defensemen, who took a full season to get the feel of what the Hurricanes look for in the defense. However, once they get to their second season with the Hurricanes, things get smoother and easier. Shayne Gostisbehere is someone who’s on his second stint with the team and has gotten better over time.

The feeling is that Walker will follow Gostisbehere’s path and get better in his second season with the Hurricanes. He has the two-way intangibles, which is why the Hurricanes signed him to his five-year deal back in July 2024. Throughout the 2024-25 season, there was a sense that Walker was getting more comfortable with playing the Hurricanes’ system, not only for the defense, but the transition game and the forward-thinking when attacking the opposition’s zone. Even during the playoffs, Walker was the unsung player who was putting up a great performance for the Hurricanes, even if it wasn’t showing up on the scoresheet.

Sean Walker, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Head coach Rod Brind’Amour shared that sentiment about Walker after the Hurricanes’ Game 3 win during Round 2 against the Washington Capitals. When asked about Walker’s unsung play during the playoffs, Brind’Amour stated, “I’m glad you mentioned Walks. I think he’s been under the radar, really, all year. Whatever we ask him to do, he kind of fills in or takes charge every night. He took the lead back there. He was really solid.”

The talk is always around the scoresheet; however, that is not always the case to be impactful, especially on the Hurricanes. Slavin is someone who is known for being the best defensive defenseman in the NHL, and he isn’t putting up Cale Makar numbers. Even with Walker, he won’t get Slavin numbers, but the way he plays the game and the Hurricanes’ system will only see him get better each season in Raleigh. He averaged 16:50 of ice time during the 2024-25 season, mainly playing on the third defensive pairing with Gostisbehere, known by fans as the “Ghostwalker” pairing. Walker did see some time with Slavin during the postseason as the Hurricanes went deeper into the playoffs. Could it maybe be a preview of a possible defensive pairing for the 2025-26 season?

That could be the case, which could see Walker get more ice time compared to what he saw on the third pairing last season. There is a chance Walker could see 18 or 19 minutes this season if he is paired with Slavin. He would rightfully earn that ice time and become a big asset for Gleason and the defense, maybe even seeing some time on the penalty kill as well. Either way, season two with the Hurricanes will be an impactful one for Walker as he looks to take the next step for Brind’Amour, the staff, and the team.

Defense to Continue Being Hurricanes’ Identity

The Hurricanes’ defense has been the bread and butter for the team over the last few seasons, and it feels like it will stay that way for the 2025-26 season. Adding Miller will only make the blue line better, especially with the untapped potential of him and Nikishin, who enters his first full professional season in North America. As long as Walker and Gostisbehere continue to take those steps to get better, there is no telling where this team will go. The defense will be led by Slavin once again, along with Chatfield, who’s made himself a solid top-four defenseman in the NHL. Expect another huge season for the Hurricanes, led by the rock-solid defense, which is always top five year in and year out.