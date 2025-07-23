Nico Daws Has a Place on the Devils Roster…For Now

Now that the New Jersey Devils have re-signed Jake Allen, it’s safe to say that their goaltending tandem is locked in for the upcoming season, with Jacob Markstrom as their starter and Allen backing him up. Not to mention, they have a strong pipeline of future goalies, including Jakub Malek and Mikhail Yegorov, who made a splash at development camp a few weeks ago.

That being said, the Devils still have another goaltender in their ranks who has shown moments of potential, but possesses limited experience at the NHL level. Nico Daws appeared in just six games last season, but some would argue that he proved his worth when called upon.

During the 2025-26 season, Daws has a fairly low cap hit of $812,500, but he is also no longer waiver-exempt, so he can’t be sent down to the Utica Comets without consequence. Which leaves one question remaining. Should the Devils trade Daws, or keep him as a third-string goalie?

Flashes of NHL Potential

At 24 years old, Daws has only had 47 NHL starts in his career. Historically, he’s been put in net while the Devils dealt with various injuries. For example, he made his debut earlier than expected, during the 2021-22 season, while both Mackenzie Blackwood and Johnathan Bernier were out of commission. Throughout his rookie season, Daws posted a 10-11-1 record, along with a .893 save percentage (SV%). Considering he was thrust into the spotlight prematurely, he showcased quite a bit of potential.

His performance during the 2023-24 season was slightly more of a mixed bag because Daws struggled to find consistency. In the summer of 2023, he underwent surgery for a torn labrum in both hips, followed by a grueling rehab process. Despite going 9-11-0 that season, there were still a few bright spots, including the 2024 Stadium Series game, where Daws set the NHL record for the most saves in an outdoor game.

Nico Daws, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

However, Daws had a much better run last season. He started in net for four games, going 3-1-0, paired with remarkable stats. Not only did he have a .939 SV%, but he also had a goals-against average (GAA) of 1.60. Although his NHL stats were above average, his numbers in the American Hockey League (AHL) were not as impressive, with a record of 11-20-2 and a .893 SV%.

To Trade or Not to Trade

Even though Daws has stood tall when the Devils needed it most, it’s possible that he may not see any ice time this season, now that they have a solid goalie tandem. However, Allen and Markstrom certainly aren’t getting any younger, at ages 34 and 35, respectively. And since the Devils have a reputation for being injury-prone, it may be wise to keep Daws on the roster.

Last season, Markstrom was sidelined for six weeks with an MCL sprain, which also kept him out of the 4 Nations Face-Off. In his absence, Allen was a reliable backup, but the Devils still called on Daws at times. When they faced the Buffalo Sabres in early February, Allen was pulled after surrendering four goals. When Daws was sent in, he stopped all seven shots he faced. He was also deployed again a few weeks later, since Allen gave up five goals against the Colorado Avalanche.

Oh My Daws. pic.twitter.com/Hetms2k2F5 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 24, 2025

Aside from his various fill-ins, Daws also had two starts throughout February, with an average SV% of .963. According to MoneyPuck, Daws saved 41.42% expected goals above average. He even had a 5-0 shutout victory against the Nashville Predators, where he stopped a total of 29 shots. All in all, Daws has made it clear that he can perform well under pressure.

Possible Trade Scenarios

The organization clearly believes that Daws has potential, because he signed a two-year extension in July 2024. Last season marked Daws’ fifth year being a part of the Devils’ franchise, and he has a rich history of bailing the team out of trouble whenever they need it most. But considering this year’s weak class of free agent goalies, it’s possible that they could get a high return on investment, should they engage in a trade.

If the Devils decide to move Daws, he could be used as a trade asset, since there are many teams that could use a young goaltender on the verge of becoming a full-time backup. For example, the Philadelphia Flyers, Edmonton Oilers, and San Jose Sharks could all benefit from developing young talent between the pipes. Daws could even become a key piece in a much larger deal, one that could involve moving Ondrej Palat.

Trading Daws would also free up a fair amount of cap space, which the Devils will need in order to re-sign Luke Hughes. His average annual value (AAV) might not be a significant number, but it could provide flexibility when negotiating a new contract for Hughes. Needless to say, there are a few different ways the Devils could handle this situation, and it will be interesting to see what happens with Daws in the upcoming weeks.

Final Thoughts

I believe that, much like their current Dougie Hamilton scenario, the Devils should be in no hurry to trade Daws to another team. This season marks the final year of his current contract, and he deserves one last chance to prove that he can be a part of the organization’s future. In 2025-26, Daws could provide much-needed goaltending depth or be a stopgap while Malek and Yegorov develop. Likewise, he could come in handy during back-to-backs, considering that the Devils are tied for the most consecutive games this season. Overall, keeping Daws on the roster has its advantages, especially since he’s been known for rising to the occasion in the past.