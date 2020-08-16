Michal Gut– 2020 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Michal Gut

2019-20 Team: Everett Silvertips / WHL

Date of Birth: Aug 16, 2002

Place of Birth: Kadan, Czech Republic

Ht: 6-foot-0 Wt: 187 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Forward

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 first-year eligible

Rankings

If you look only at career statistics, then you may be wondering why Everett Silvertips forward Michal Gut is considered by many to be an easy 2020 NHL Draft pick. In his first season playing in the WHL, the Czech center posted a somewhat underwhelming 13 goals in 51 games, despite being seen as a goalscoring forward.

However, even if his goalscoring totals were just okay last year, Gut has the potential of a third-round pick. He sees the ice like the best in the draft, and he has an incredible hockey-IQ that allows him to utilize his size and scoring touch to be a constant threat on the ice.

Despite having all of those intangibles, there are other areas that Gut struggles with, preventing him from being in the upper-echelon of prospects. Right now, his skating is just average, and he defensive play is suspect, meaning that he will likely be a bit of a project for the franchise that selects him.

Michal Gut – NHL Draft Projection

While he has a solid toolkit, Gut is not seen as one of the standouts at the 2020 NHL Draft. With this in mind, he will likely be selected in the fifth round or later this year, if he is selected at all.

Given the insane amount of potential he possesses, it seems unlikely that a franchise wouldn’t be willing to take a chance on Gut should he still be on the board late in Round 7. With his full skill set in mind, I would expect him to be selected no later than the fifth-round.

Quotables

Czech centre with good size, feet, and hands. Displays decent hand in tight spaces. Has enough speed to get separation and shows good footwork. He is a goal scorer first and foremost, and puts himself in position to receive pucks and place his shots in small openings. Bill Placzek – draftsite.com

A sturdy center who plays the game with an edge at times. Gut has a good shot and solid vision on the ice but his skating can be laborious at times. Dobberprospcts.com

Gut is only 17 years old⁠ — there’s plenty of time for him to continue to round out his game. There’s a lot of promise in him as he continues to become more accustomed to the North American style. Peter Baracchini – THW

Strengths

Tough, durable center

Lots of offensive skill, with great hands

Great vision and hockey IQ

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Average skating

Recent injury struggles

Lacking defensive game

NHL Potential

Gut is, in many ways, the poster child of a boom or bust prospect. If everything hits perfectly, he could be skating in the top-six of the franchise that selects him in three years, scoring at a steady clip.

While he has a great toolkit to build upon, Michal Gut will need to improve his skating and defensive play if he hopes to eventually break into the NHL. (Chris Mast/Everett Silvertips)

If he struggles with injury or is unable to improve his skating in meaningful ways, then Gut could just as likely never get past the AHL, or only get starting NHL time in a limited fashion as a call-up.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 4/5, Reward – 5/5

It may be strange giving a late-round prospect such a high risk-reward rating, but something just feels different about Gut. When he is playing well, he has that, let’s say je ne sais quoi, that makes you think that he has the talent to become a star in the NHL.

Other times, you see a true project who has the chance to develop a complete, NHL caliber game, but will require a lot of time and effort to get there. However, if given that time, he has the potential to be a top-six scorer, likely at a fifth-round or later price, which is fantastic value for the franchise that selects him.

