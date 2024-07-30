Canadiens & Xhekaj Agree to 2-Year Deal

The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to a two-year, $2.6 million extension with defenseman Arber Xhekaj. The deal has an average annual value (AAV) of $1.3 million per year.

In 44 NHL games this season, the 23-year-old defenseman had three goals and seven assists for 10 points. He also played 17 games for the Laval Rocket, the Canadiens American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, where he had three goals and eight assists for 11 points.

At 6-foot-4, 240-pounds, he brings a physical style of play to the Canadiens’ blue line that can be seen in some of his other numbers. Despite only playing just over half a season’s worth of games with Montreal this season, Xhekaj led the team in penalty minutes (81) and hits (125).

The Habs lock down a key defenseman as they assemble a quality blue line for future contention. This style of play has been costly at times – his season came to an early end due to a left shoulder surgery. He had a right shoulder injury the season before. However, when on the ice, he will continue to be a notable defensive force.