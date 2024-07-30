Blue Jackets Get Value on Johnson & Marchenko Contracts

The Columbus Blue Jackets have been slowly getting their business done over the course of the offseason. Arguably they were once again the team with the most work to get done between seasons. They had to do the draft and free agency – as everyone else did – but on top of that they hired a new general manager (GM). That new GM, Don Waddell, had to decide whether to fire Pascal Vincent (he did) and then hired a new head coach, Dean Evason. He’s dealing with a trade request from one of his star players in Patrik Laine, and he had to decide whether or not to retain upwards of 15 players on expiring contracts.

Of those expiring contracts, many of them are touted as future core pieces and the decisions made could have a massive impact on the trajectory of this franchise. Two of those players who were restricted free agents (RFAs) signed in the last few days and Waddell made rather prudent decisions when it came to the new numbers for Kent Johnson and Kirill Marchenko.

Kent Johnson – 3 Years, $1.8 Million AAV

One RFA, Kent Johnson, has some of the silkiest mitts in the NHL. He is certainly of his generation when it comes to pure skill with the puck on his stick and the ability to do things that you’d see from YouTube puck trick artists like Pavel Barber. Johnson showed flashes of that skill during his rookie season, putting up a solid 40 points including a Michigan goal.

His sophomore season was certainly a step back, being sent to the American Hockey League (AHL) early in the season for a stint to try and regain confidence after a slow start. He made a quick return after 15 points in 10 AHL games, proving he is a legitimate NHLer. Last season was certainly a speed bump, but he’s one of the hardest-working players in the organization and has great pedigree – having been a Canadian Olympian in the 2022 Olympics, and had a great college career with Michigan University.

Johnson is definitely being counted on to be one of the key players of the Blue Jackets’ next core – having been drafted fifth overall in 2021. Having him under contract for the next three years at $1.8 million average annual value (AAV) will allow him to continue to grow without the external pressure of having to live up to a large cap hit. This is a win-win because if Johnson returns to the production of his rookie season and then is able to surpass it, he’ll be in line for a huge raise on a long-term contract once this deal is up.

Kirill Marchenko – 3 Years, $3.85 Million AAV

Marchenko was once a fable to Blue Jackets’ fans. The young Russian who put up great numbers for the Kontinental Hockey League’s (KHL) “New York Yankees” franchise – SKA St. Petersburg. If I had a dime for every time I saw a Marchenko post on Blue Jackets fan forums while he was in Russia followed by a chorus of “I’ll believe it when I see it” comments – I’d be a very rich man.

Kirill Marchenko, Columbus Blue Jackets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This is one case where a prospect certainly lived up to his expectations. Marchenko has been a solid scorer, posting over 20 goals each of his first two seasons, and his “golden retriever” energy has made him a fan favorite through two of the franchise’s worst years. There were many calls to sign Marchenko long-term from the fanbase, but Waddell met in the middle with a three-year pact. Less than a $4 million cap hit is a great number for a player who is likely to score more than 40 points and could even touch a 30-goal season or two by the time this deal is up.

At the end of the day, these contracts are right on the money and great term for both the team and the players. It goes to show that Waddell is leaning toward bridge deals for his RFAs, which tracks considering he doesn’t know them super well as the new man in charge. The Blue Jackets only have one more RFA to deal with as they roll through the rest of the summer. How Waddell handled the term of the Marchenko and Johnson contracts could be a precursor to how he handles the Cole Sillinger negotiations. If so, look for a bridge deal (2-3 years) as opposed to something longer-term.