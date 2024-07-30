Jets Reportedly Discussed Connor McMichael Trade With Capitals

The Washington Capitals have made waves this offseason with several moves to bolster their roster in hopes of going on another deep playoff run with their aging core. They brought in Pierre-Luc Dubois from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for Darcy Kuemper, and they also moved a draft pick in exchange for Andrew Mangiapane. While they added some depth at the forward position, it seemingly led to them considering dumping one for a fresh start.

According to a recent article from Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Free Press, the Capitals and Winnipeg Jets discussed a trade that would have sent Connor McMichael to the Jets. Nothing has happened yet, but it seems like that deal will not come to fruition.

There was some chatter around the 2024 NHL Draft that the Jets and Capitals were considering a deal that involved centre Connor McMichael source – ‘Could Laine come back? What’s Up with McGroarty? Your Jets Questions Answered’ – Mike McIntyre & Ken Wiebe – Winnipeg Free Press – 7/28/24

What Would McMichael Bring to the Jets?

The Jets have consistently been a force to be reckoned with in recent seasons, and you could make the argument they are a sleeper team to make a deep playoff run. With arguably the best goaltender in the NHL between the pipes in Connor Hellebuyck, as well as an elite defensive lineup, they should be able to have another strong campaign this season. One of their biggest issues though is their ability to perform come the postseason, and another is their inability to change their lineup when needed due to their lack of forward depth. They have a strong group of forwards, but McMichael could make it even stronger.

McMichael is coming off of a career-high in points with the Capitals having scored 18 goals and adding 15 assists for 33 points through 80 games last season. Throughout his career so far, he has scored 27 goals and added 24 assists for 51 points through 155 games which comes out to a 0.33 points-per-game average. His two-way game is solid, and it seems as though he is ready to step into a larger role and take a step forward offensively. While he may not move the needle enough to make the Jets Stanley Cup contenders, he could make them stronger long-term.

Connor McMichael, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

McMichael could have added much-needed scoring depth to the Jets’ lineup, and his defensive play could’ve elevated his teammates. While he isn’t a proven playoff performer by any means, he seems like the kind of player who thrives as a two-way depth player when the postseason comes around. He has played well with the Caps during their playoff runs even though he has only played eight games, where he scored one goal and added an assist for two points.

Where Would McMichael Fit in the Jets’ Lineup?

McMichael can play both center and left wing, making him a useful asset to any team’s depth. With the Jets, it’s fair to assume he’d be playing on the fourth line up the middle. The Jets’ wingers are stronger than what they have at center, so having McMichael stay off the wing seems logical. A McMichael acquisition for the Jets would have been something that benefited them positively. While it doesn’t seem like a trade is impossible, it seems unlikely that these two teams have anything brewing right now.

If the Jets were looking to add scoring depth to their bottom-six, this trade would have been the way to do it. It’s unlikely the asking price for McMichael would’ve been too high, but it’s something the Jets have steered away from since the talks seem to have died down. It’s fair to assume a deal for McMichael would’ve cost at least a third-round pick and potentially a prospect, but at this time it’s up in the air as to whether or not a trade is ever going to come together between the two teams.